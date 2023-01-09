ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Funding Opportunity for New Summer Youth Internship Grants to Open January 16

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds today announced a new round of funding that will soon be open to support Summer Youth Internship opportunities across Iowa. A total of $379,000 will be available for Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants, which support the creation of internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24 that help prepare them for high-demand careers in the workforce.

Applications for this year’s Summer Youth Internship Program Grants will be accepted on IowaGrants.gov beginning January 16. The deadline for applications is February 28 at Noon.

Eligible applicants for Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program include non-profits, educational institutions, employers, and community organizations. The target audience for participants includes high school youth who are at risk of not graduating, youth who are from low-income households, youth who are from communities underrepresented in the Iowa workforce, or youth who otherwise face barriers to success and upward mobility in the labor market.

Awarded funds may be used to support the following:

  • Participant wages (minimum of $12/hour)
  • Participant compensation as a result of completing the program
  • Training resources (i.e., curriculum, internet access, software)
  • Program supplies and materials (i.e., uniforms, computers, books, tools, consumable items; less than $5,000 per item)
  • Direct transportation costs for participants and trainers
  • Program coordination (i.e., wages for day-to-day staff who directly support program participants)
  • Administrative costs (limited to 10%)

While not required, applicants are strongly encouraged to co-enroll Summer Youth Internship participants with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area.

