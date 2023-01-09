Tina Knowles-Lawson Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter: ‘You Are So Special’

Tina Knowles-Lawson penned the sweetest message to her eldest grandchild, proving just how crazy in love she is with the 11-year-old.

In honor of Blue Ivy Carter ‘s birthday on January 7, Knowles-Lawson shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of herself and her granddaughter standing on a beach. Blue Ivy truly looks so grown up; she’s nearly as tall as her grandma, and she’s rocking a blazer — on the beach. How much more mature can she get?

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” Knowles-Lawson began the caption. She recalled, “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday.”

The glowing grandma pointed out, “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!” Being Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘s daughter definitely makes Blue Ivy a queen — not to mention the fact that she won a Grammy at just 9 years old!

Emphasizing just how talented the little girl is , Knowles-Lawson continued, “You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart.”

The businesswoman concluded, “I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human . You truly bring me joy!!❤️❤️❤️Grandma T.”

Knowles-Lawson is also grandma to Daniel, 18, who’s her daughter Solange ‘s son, as well as Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir, 5.

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who have big age gaps .

