Tina Knowles-Lawson Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter: ‘You Are So Special’

By Alyssa K. Davis
 4 days ago
Tina Knowles-Lawson penned the sweetest message to her eldest grandchild, proving just how crazy in love she is with the 11-year-old.

In honor of Blue Ivy Carter ‘s birthday on January 7, Knowles-Lawson shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of herself and her granddaughter standing on a beach. Blue Ivy truly looks so grown up; she’s nearly as tall as her grandma, and she’s rocking a blazer — on the beach. How much more mature can she get?

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” Knowles-Lawson began the caption. She recalled, “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday.”

The glowing grandma pointed out, “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!” Being Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘s daughter definitely makes Blue Ivy a queen — not to mention the fact that she won a Grammy at just 9 years old!

Emphasizing just how talented the little girl is , Knowles-Lawson continued, “You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart.”

The businesswoman concluded, “I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human . You truly bring me joy!!❤️❤️❤️Grandma T.”

Knowles-Lawson is also grandma to Daniel, 18, who’s her daughter Solange ‘s son, as well as Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir, 5.

