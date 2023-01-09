ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

UPDATE: More evacuation centers set up in SB, SLO county due to storm, flooding

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
UPDATE As of 9:00 P.M. EVACUATION CENTERS IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY:

An evacuation center will open at 9:30 p.m. tonight at La Colina Jr. High School to accommodate overflow from the Wake Center in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County opened another evacuation center in Carpinteria.

Santa Barbara also has an evacuation center open at Santa Barbara City College's Wake Campus located at 300 N. Turnpike Road.

For those evacuating from Montecito, they are arranging transportation from Montecito Vons to evacuation centers.

ORIGINAL STORY: EVACUATION CENTERS IN SLO COUNTY:

San Luis Obispo County has set up emergency evacuation centers as rain has flooded multiple roads and streets throughout the county.

As of 4:30 p.m. San Luis Obispo has an evacuation center located at Church of the Nazarene, 3396 Johnson Ave.

Anyone subject to evacuation orders in Paso can go to the Paso Robles Event Center/Mid-State Fairgrounds. Pets can be accommodated.

Several offramps to Highway 101 were closed Monday morning, causing a major issue for morning commuters.

The Office of Emergency Management said there were reports of people and cars stuck on Higuera Street between Marsh Street and Elk Lane due to flooding.

Two temporary evacuation points are set at Foothill Shopping Center and the other at Vons at the Marigold Shopping Center – depending on what part of town they’re in.

The City of San Luis Obispo is working with the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services and the Red Cross to stand up an evacuation shelter for community members who have to leave their residences due to flooding.

This story will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.

KSBY News

