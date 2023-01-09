ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Wichita continues rebate program for water-saving devices

The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge

A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

SCHEELS Hosting Career Expo For New Wichita Location This Weekend

Employee-owned sport retailer SCHEELS is hosting a career expo on Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th. The event will be at the SCHEELS Career Center located in the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center. The expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested for October crash that injured seven people

Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman for a crash last fall that left seven people injured. The crash on October 23rd involved eight vehicles at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The injured included a five-year-old child in the woman’s vehicle, and deputies said the child was not properly restrained. Investigators also found that the woman’s vehicle had been traveling at excessive speeds.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in fatal hotel shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Patricio Gomez has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a hotel in 2021. Gomez has also been found guilty of attempted distribution of methamphetamine but was found not guilty of attempted aggravated robbery. U.S. Customs and Border...
WICHITA, KS

