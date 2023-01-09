Read full article on original website
Lithium Company Ioneer Scores $700 Million Conditional Loan From Energy Department for Nevada Plant
Lithium company Ioneer said Friday that it's secured a conditional commitment for a loan of up to $700 million from the Department of Energy. The company is developing a lithium site in Nevada that when fully operational will supply 400,000 electric vehicles per year. The loan is conditional and requires...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Wendy's, Virgin Galactic, Delta Air Lines, Tesla and More
JPMorgan - Shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets rose more than 2% after the firm posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations. The New York-based bank said profit jumped 6% from the year earlier period to $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share. Interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher rates and loan growth.
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Biden Advisor Says Oil Price Cap Is Working as Russia Takes Economic Hit
The Group of Seven's oil price cap scheme, which seeks to limit Russian oil export revenues, is working "so far so good," according to Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator to President Joe Biden. "There's no doubt it has so far, as we sit today, achieved our interest," he told CNBC's...
School Lunch, Eggs and Airfare: Why Inflation Soared for 10 Items in 2022
Inflation in 2022 hit its highest level in four decades, according to consumer price index data. Some items, such as school meals, eggs, margarine and fuel oil, saw a more dramatic upswing in prices. Here's why. Inflation popped in 2022 to a level. in four decades. But prices ballooned more...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Japan Eyes Release of Fukushima Plant Water This Summer
Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
Insana Says the Case Is Clear That Inflation Is Over
Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Scaramucci Says SkyBridge Can Buy Back FTX Stake This Year, Alleges SBF Committed Fraud
SkyBridge Capital can buy back the stake it sold to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, CEO Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Friday. Scaramucci also said he thinks it's "very clear now" that there was fraud involved in the collapse of FTX, despite previously being reluctant to label the company as fraudulent.
Bill Gates: We Will Overshoot 1.5 Degrees Celsius of Global Warming, Nuclear Can Be ‘Super Safe' and Fake Meat Will Eventually Be ‘Very Good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
