Biden Advisor Says Oil Price Cap Is Working as Russia Takes Economic Hit

The Group of Seven's oil price cap scheme, which seeks to limit Russian oil export revenues, is working "so far so good," according to Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator to President Joe Biden. "There's no doubt it has so far, as we sit today, achieved our interest," he told CNBC's...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Japan Eyes Release of Fukushima Plant Water This Summer

Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.
Insana Says the Case Is Clear That Inflation Is Over

Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
