ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
restonnow.com

Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center

Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam — “A man claiming to be a Sheriff’s deputy named Lt. Myles is calling community members saying he is collecting fines related to charges against them. This is a scam! The Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money. You may report scam calls to the police non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.” [Hunter Mill District News]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)

This past week saw 25 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $122,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 62 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week

Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

New dog daycare and spa coming to Fairfax City

Dog daycare, boarding and spa chain Dogtopia announced yesterday that it plans to open a new location at 11039 Lee Highway in Fairfax early next month. Dogtopia offers areas for playtime and exercise with live camera feeds so pet parents can watch their pets while they’re away. The daycare will also have contact-free curbside drop-off and pick-up service.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Man wanted in possible arson of Reston home

Updated at 5:10 p.m. — Patrick Aylas, the suspect in Thursday’s alleged arson incident, has been taken into custody, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department says. Earlier: Local police are looking for a Reston man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning fire on Shadbush Court. Patrick...
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

Vehicle catches fire in Reston office parking garage

A vehicle caught fire this morning in a parking garage on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 a.m. So far, fire officials believe that asphalt work in the area had caught fire in the upper floor of the garage in the 12300 block of Sunrise Valley Drive.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023

Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good

Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
TYSONS, VA
restonnow.com

Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza

Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
RESTON, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1520 N. Randolph Street (Arlington)

Type: 6 BR, 6 BA single-family detached — 5364 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Coming Soon! New, Custom-Quality Modern Tudor in Cherrydale. Amazing opportunity to own a custom-quality Modern Tudor in Arlington’s sought-after Cherrydale neighborhood!. With 5,000 sq. ft. on four finished floors, sitting on a .28-acre lot, this 6...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?

Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Community meetings set to discuss Reston redevelopment proposals

Boasting the most proposals for redevelopment and zoning changes, Reston and the Hunter Mill District will get two open houses to discuss several major applications to change Fairfax County’s zoning guidelines. The process — known as the Site Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — opens up the county’s comprehensive plan...
RESTON, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy