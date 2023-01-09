Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam — “A man claiming to be a Sheriff’s deputy named Lt. Myles is calling community members saying he is collecting fines related to charges against them. This is a scam! The Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money. You may report scam calls to the police non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.” [Hunter Mill District News]
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 25 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $122,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 62 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
theburn.com
Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week
Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
ffxnow.com
New dog daycare and spa coming to Fairfax City
Dog daycare, boarding and spa chain Dogtopia announced yesterday that it plans to open a new location at 11039 Lee Highway in Fairfax early next month. Dogtopia offers areas for playtime and exercise with live camera feeds so pet parents can watch their pets while they’re away. The daycare will also have contact-free curbside drop-off and pick-up service.
restonnow.com
Man wanted in possible arson of Reston home
Updated at 5:10 p.m. — Patrick Aylas, the suspect in Thursday’s alleged arson incident, has been taken into custody, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department says. Earlier: Local police are looking for a Reston man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning fire on Shadbush Court. Patrick...
restonnow.com
Vehicle catches fire in Reston office parking garage
A vehicle caught fire this morning in a parking garage on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 a.m. So far, fire officials believe that asphalt work in the area had caught fire in the upper floor of the garage in the 12300 block of Sunrise Valley Drive.
arlingtonmagazine.com
6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023
Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
restonnow.com
Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza
Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
WJLA
Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1520 N. Randolph Street (Arlington)
Type: 6 BR, 6 BA single-family detached — 5364 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Coming Soon! New, Custom-Quality Modern Tudor in Cherrydale. Amazing opportunity to own a custom-quality Modern Tudor in Arlington’s sought-after Cherrydale neighborhood!. With 5,000 sq. ft. on four finished floors, sitting on a .28-acre lot, this 6...
alxnow.com
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
restonnow.com
Community meetings set to discuss Reston redevelopment proposals
Boasting the most proposals for redevelopment and zoning changes, Reston and the Hunter Mill District will get two open houses to discuss several major applications to change Fairfax County’s zoning guidelines. The process — known as the Site Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — opens up the county’s comprehensive plan...
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
Police searching for man who robbed bank with written note in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
