Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
fox44news.com
Suspect in shootings of Bryan Police Officer and Bryan Co. Deputy released from hospital
Bryan (FOX 44) — The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and leading several chases is out of the hospital and in the Brazos County Jail. 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing fourteen different charges and is being held in jail on $3,350,000 in bonds. On December...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
navasotanews.com
Hempstead man arrested for role in shooting death of College Station man
A Hempstead man is the first of three suspects arrested in the murder of a College Station man last weekend. CSPD says they apprehended 17 year old Censear Soloman of Hemptead, with the asisstance of Hempstead Police, around 5:15 pm Tuesday. A murder warrant was issued just hours before Solomon...
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
fox44news.com
Suspect in College Station murder arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A suspect in the January 3rd murder of Rashawn Jones is under arrest. The College Station Police Department tweeted out that Censear Solomon is in custody. The department thanked Hempstead Police Department for their assistance, saying Solomon was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
One person struck by train in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
theadvocate.com
Before troopers opened fire, man toting $2.5m in cocaine begged for death, video shows
In a chaotic scene, a man accused of toting $2.5 million in cocaine while leading police on a high-speed chase last month begged to be shot after crashing his car and engaging troopers in a standoff beside Interstate 10, new video shows. "Please kill me," the man said as he...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
Comments / 0