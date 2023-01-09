ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in College Station murder arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A suspect in the January 3rd murder of Rashawn Jones is under arrest. The College Station Police Department tweeted out that Censear Solomon is in custody. The department thanked Hempstead Police Department for their assistance, saying Solomon was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
MADISONVILLE, TX
CBS19

One person struck by train in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KBTX.com

11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy