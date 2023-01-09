Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
fox44news.com
Suspect in shootings of Bryan Police Officer and Bryan Co. Deputy released from hospital
Bryan (FOX 44) — The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and leading several chases is out of the hospital and in the Brazos County Jail. 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing fourteen different charges and is being held in jail on $3,350,000 in bonds. On December...
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
KOLD-TV
navasotanews.com
Hempstead man arrested for role in shooting death of College Station man
A Hempstead man is the first of three suspects arrested in the murder of a College Station man last weekend. CSPD says they apprehended 17 year old Censear Soloman of Hemptead, with the asisstance of Hempstead Police, around 5:15 pm Tuesday. A murder warrant was issued just hours before Solomon...
fox44news.com
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
fox44news.com
Suspect in College Station murder arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A suspect in the January 3rd murder of Rashawn Jones is under arrest. The College Station Police Department tweeted out that Censear Solomon is in custody. The department thanked Hempstead Police Department for their assistance, saying Solomon was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m.
'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large
Police in College Station, Texas, arrested one suspect in the Jan. 3 fatal shooting of Rashawn Jones, 26 A 26-year-old Texas father who was studying to become a barber was killed in a violent home invasion and police have arrested only one of the three suspects who allegedly fled the scene that night. On Jan. 3 at 11:17 p.m., Rashawn Jones of College Station was shot and killed in a "targeted home invasion," the College Station Police Department said in a statement. Authorities do not yet know what the...
Navasota Examiner
Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder
The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
KTSA
fox26houston.com
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
theadvocate.com
Before troopers opened fire, man toting $2.5m in cocaine begged for death, video shows
In a chaotic scene, a man accused of toting $2.5 million in cocaine while leading police on a high-speed chase last month begged to be shot after crashing his car and engaging troopers in a standoff beside Interstate 10, new video shows. "Please kill me," the man said as he...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Click2Houston.com
‘Gruesome scene’: Husband confesses to killing 21-year-old wife who was found decapitated inside home, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old woman is dead in Waller County after she was believed to have been murdered by her husband on Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s husband, identified as 21-year-old Jared Dicus, was taken into custody where he is expected...
