Cheryl Carney
3d ago
Absolutely 450.00 in cleaning supplies bloody knife and blood in basement he should be held without bail.So sad he had days to get rid of body.
Martha Whelan
2d ago
the husband absolutely killed her. the big question now is where is she? in the woods in Cohasset or dumped on the way to visit Mommy is Swapscott?
Catherine Baker
2d ago
so beyond sick of these spouses killings, and they have no empathy for the children that they leave parentless, and in these times can't possibly believe they'll get away with it. prayers 🙏 for the children and the grandparents on both family sides.
Timeline of Ana Walshe's disappearance and Brian Walshe's arrest
Police continue to piece together a 72-hour window between Jan. 1, when Ana Walshe was last seen alive, and Jan. 4, when she was reported missing.
Brian Walshe is 'calculated guy' who 'lacks empathy,' art scam victim says
Brian Walshe, who was charged with misleading investigators in his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance, "lacks basic empathy," a victim of his art fraud case told Fox News Digital.
Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say
A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report
Massachusetts police find hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood while investigating case of missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe, according to a new report.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's friend is shedding light on the last time he saw her, only hours before she disappeared, on New Year's Eve.
Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges
COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments
COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
I-Team: Hatchet, hacksaw, blood found in Ana Walshe investigation
COHASSET - Investigators searching for evidence in the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Tuesday.In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey would not confirm what investigators found."Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at...
Bloody knife found in home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET – Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, and he allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance. A judge ordered Brian Walshe held on $500,000 cash bail Monday after he was arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walshe was last seen.Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to...
Investigators remove items from home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe
Officials took equipment into the home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe on Sunday and removed items from the property. She has been missing since New Year's Day.
Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband arrested for allegedly 'misleading a police investigation'
The husband of missing mother of three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims
Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.
Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Cohasset Woman's Home: Prosecutor
New details have emerged about the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset and her husband's alleged interference with authorities and their investigation. Brian Walshe, age 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9 after he was arrested for misleading investigators in their search of his wife Ana Walshe on Sunday.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset landlord says they 'seemed like regular people,' doesn't want to go in house
Peter Capozzoli, the landlord for Ana and Brian Walshe in Cohasset, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital the couple "seemed like regular people."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Ana Walshe praised husband Brian Walshe in letter to judge in art fraud case
Missing Massachusetts mom and real estate executive Ana Walshe gushed about her husband, Brian Walshe, in a letter to the court after he was convicted of selling fake paintings.
Brian Walshe had falling out with father over money, friend says
BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior. "He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity. The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled. "Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in...
New video of Brian Walshe taken in Norwell one day after his wife vanished
NORWELL, Mass. — Two days before Brian Walshe reported his wife Ana missing, cameras captured him at Press Juice Bar in Norwell about a 20-minute drive from his and Ana’s home. The juice bar owner says Walshe bought kid smoothies. A man from Cohasset says his children used...
