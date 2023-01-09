COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...

COHASSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO