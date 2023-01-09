ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia grand jury probing Trump ends work, unclear if charges coming

Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state's 2020 U.S. presidential election results has issued its final report, a court filing showed on Monday, but it remained unclear whether criminal charges will follow.

In an order, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney dissolved the grand jury now that its work is complete and set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report will be made public. The jurors recommended that their findings be released, McBurney said in the order.

The special grand jury, which was convened at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, had subpoena power but not the ability to issue indictments. Willis will ultimately decide whether to bring charges against Trump or anyone else, though the jury's report could include recommendations.

Willis, a Democrat, opened a criminal investigation soon after a January 2021 phone call in which Trump, a Republican, urged top election officials to "find" enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's statewide victory.

The grand jury heard testimony from numerous state officials including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as well as key Trump advisers such as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani, many of whom unsuccessfully attempted to quash their subpoenas.

Prosecutors have told Giuliani he is a target and could face criminal charges, as well as Trump allies who backed a scheme to appoint alternate electors in a bid to deliver Georgia's electoral votes to Trump, rather than Biden, in the Electoral College process that determines the outcome of presidential elections.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Trump has denied wrongdoing in Georgia and has continued to claim falsely that his 2020 election loss was the result of widespread voting fraud.

A spokesperson for Willis's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Georgia investigation was one of several civil and criminal probes threatening Trump and his inner circle. The Justice Department has separate investigations into Trump's actions following the 2020 election and his retention of classified materials after leaving the White House in 2021.

In New York, Democratic Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump, his children and his business, accusing them of lying to banks and insurers about the true value of his assets. Manhattan prosecutors are pursuing a parallel criminal investigation. The Trump Organization, his real estate business, was convicted of tax fraud last month in a New York court.

(This story has been corrected to add the name of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and to fix the title for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the fifth paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Denise Kay
3d ago

It would be consider the biggest crime if Trump is not convicted! He has gotten himself out of so many other criminal acts with his money and power. I do believe it is time for this guy to suffer the consequences of his actions. We all saw it and heard it!!! No fake news or his over used word witch hunt! Total proof of his criminal act recorded. He was the President that threatened whoever didn't do what was asked of them, regardless if it was illegal or not! He should never be allowed to run for office again!! Con, cheater, grifter and disgraceful sums it up for the loser

Reply(1)
6
Mike Yurko
3d ago

Lock The Lousy, lying, lump up! Show the public and teach our public servents that No One is above the law!

Reply
6
Reuters

Reuters

