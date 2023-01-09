ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack

By GMA Team
 4 days ago

Blake Lively just dropped a pregnancy fashion hack, and she's sharing it with all her followers.

The actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story gently cradling her growing belly while wearing a polka dot dress unbuttoned at the waist, a black maxi skirt beneath it, and a pearl necklace and pink pumps.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip, and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," she captioned the stylish snap. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right?"

Lively is no stranger to immaculate pregnancy fashion. In September, she was seen posing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit wearing a sparkling dress and cream colored ankle strap platform pumps. She topped the look with a satin headband, gold statement hoops, and several sparkling cocktail rings.

The actress later confirmed speculation that she was expecting her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds .

MORE: Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi

Alongside a carousel of photos featuring several candid glimpses of her pregnancy , Lively shared a caption asking the public to respect her privacy.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," the "Gossip Girl" alum wrote.

She added, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love!"

