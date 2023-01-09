Timothée Chalamet’s Agent Revealed That He “Hasn’t Auditioned For Anything” In Over 7 Years And It’s Sparked A Conversation About Nepotism, Privilege, And Industry Connections

Over the weekend, Timothée Chalamet’s agent shut down reports that the actor had auditioned for the leading role in Gladiator 2 .

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The rumors had started swirling online after news broke that Normal People star Paul Mescal was set to take on the role in Ridley Scott’s sequel, per Deadline .

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Off the back of this, unverified reports claimed that other contenders for the role included the likes of Austin Butler, Miles Teller, and Timothée Chalamet .

the way austin butler, miles teller, timothee chalamet, barry keoghan, and paul mescal all look at each other when passing each other in the 10th consecutive audition room @toIerateit 08:16 PM - 06 Jan 2023

However, Timothée’s agent, Brian Swardstrom, quickly entered the conversation to refute the viral rumors.

Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

“I know one of these actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months - and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than 7 years,” Swardstrom tweeted.

@DiscussingFilm @Borys_Kit I know one of these actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months - and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than 7 years. @brianswardstrom 06:00 PM - 07 Jan 2023

Brian’s tweet sparked a mixed reaction from fans, many of whom brought Timothée’s industry connections into question. The 27-year-old’s uncle is director Rodman Flender, while his maternal grandfather was writer and screenwriter Harold Flender.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

And Timothée’s mom, Nicole Flender, is also an actor known for her roles in movies The Bird Watcher and In The Heat Of Passion .

John Phillips / Getty Images for BFI

Given that Timothée — who shot to fame after starring in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name alongside Armie Hammer — and his sister, Pauline Chalamet, are both renowned actors, some people have questioned whether their success in the industry is partially due to their familial connections.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And for this reason, several fans argued that Timothée not partaking in any auditions in seven years was proof of his privilege in the Hollywood industry.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“his agent saying he didn't audition for 7 years like it's a proud achievement,” one person tweeted. “this is not the flex u think it is,” another person said.

@PopCrave this is not the flex u think it is @ab6ics 10:05 PM - 07 Jan 2023

“hollywood is giving him a special treatment. Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don't know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him,” one person wrote.

@PopCrave hollywood is giving him a special treatment. Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don't know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him @MarcosS92952 10:06 PM - 07 Jan 2023

“jeez it’s kinda crazy what kinda star-power you get when you reach that level,” someone else said .

Maria Moratti / Getty Images

In turn, fans began to discuss how more and more actors are selected for roles through “networking and connections” rather than solely based on talent.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“This is why movies suck now, actors are being chosen through networking and connections rather than taking the time to see who's the most talented thru auditions,” one user said .

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“there are real conversations to be had about white privilege, but timothee chalamet not auditioning for roles rn isn’t it. this is where he is in his career, he’s not the first actor to be in this position, and he won’t be the last,” another person said. More people have gone on to discuss the way that actors from marginalized groups aren’t often afforded the same opportunities in spite of how talented they may be.

there are real conversations to be had about white privilege, but timothee chalamet not auditioning for roles rn isn’t it. this is where he is in his career, he’s not the first actor to be in this position, and he won’t be the last. @darkromancejune 09:53 PM - 07 Jan 2023

“the fact that black & brown actors with 20+ years careers are still auditioning, but he doesn’t have to bc he is the ‘it guy’ should be brought up in the white privilege discussion. cause he has yet to reach a ‘every movie I’ve been the lead, has made profits’ status,” one person said.

@FilmUpdates the fact that black & brown actors with 20+ years careers are still auditioning, but he doesn’t have to bc he is the “it guy” should be brought up in the white privilege discussion. cause he has yet to reach a “every movie I’ve been the lead, has made profits” status. @thedulcebony 09:37 PM - 07 Jan 2023

“7 years was way before his breakthrough. Lupita, Octavia or Regina King have all talked about having to take auditions (& rightfully so) despite a whole decade of critical acclaim. You audition to prove u have the range for the role, his career is way too young to confirm that,” they added.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

However, several Twitter users rushed to Timothée’s defense, instead noting that while his connections may have helped him break into the industry, his talent is what has ultimately allowed him to remain so successful.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Responding to a tweet that called Timothée a “ well known nepo baby ” while suggesting that his industry connections are the reason he’s able to land roles without auditioning, one person wrote: “Even if that’s true, Chet Hanks doesn’t get any role he wants just because he’s Tom Hanks son. There’s an ‘It’ factor you need to reach this level, regardless of your parents.”

@abondanceking @PopCrave Even if that’s true, Chet Hanks doesn’t get any role he wants just because he’s Tom Hanks son. There’s an “It” factor you need to reach this level, regardless of your parents. @JakeLindner 10:31 PM - 07 Jan 2023

“It’s not ‘white privilege’ that one of the most in demand actors working today isn’t auditioning. Pls be serious no one is denying that white privilege exists, but you don’t get to turn a conversation about 1 specific actor into something else entirely,” another user said.

@thedulcebony @FilmUpdates It’s not “white privilege” that one of the most in demand actors working today isn’t auditioning. Pls be serious 😭 no one is denying that white privilege exists, but you don’t get to turn a conversation about 1 specific actor into something else entirely. @darkromancejune 04:11 PM - 08 Jan 2023

More on this