"You" Season 4 Finally Has A Trailer, With A Look At Joe's New Life In London And A New Killer

By Nora Dominick
 4 days ago

It feels as if it has been forever since new episodes of You dropped on Netflix in 2021, but in exactly one month, we'll finally have Season 4. Well, part of it, anyway.

Netflix

That's right, Joe Goldberg ( Penn Badgley ) is back for more when You Season 4 , Part 1 drops Feb. 9. This season will be split into two parts, with Part 2 dropping a month later on March 9.

Netflix

According to the official Netflix description, You Season 4 will pick up after the events of Season 3, which saw Joe fleeing his life in California for an escape to Europe, where he wants to distance himself from his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, pursue true love. This time around, Joe is a professor in London named Jonathan Moore.

Netflix

However, Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers that he might not be the only killer roaming the streets of London. Now his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever is targeting his new friend group of "über-wealthy socialites."

Netflix

Alongside Badgley and Tati Gabrielle (as Marienne), there's a whole new cast joining in this season. Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin will all star when You returns in February.

Netflix

Now, before we get into more about this season, here's the first full-length trailer, which features Joe's new life in London:

A big focus in the trailer is the fact that Joe still hasn't gotten over Marienne after he followed her to Paris at the end of Season 3. As I mentioned above, Gabrielle will return as Marienne, and I'm excited to see where they take her character this season.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Of course, this season will also focus on Joe reinventing himself under a new identity yet again, this time in London as a professor. I'm already digging the vibes, tbh.

Netflix

As Joe mentions in the trailer, he's fallen in with "the most insane, damaged people on Earth," a group of super-wealthy socialites, aka "privileged douchebags," according to Joe.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

And it looks as if Ritchie's Kate might be the new target Joe sets his sights on.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

While Joe seems to still be classic Joe in Season 4, what's super interesting is that there appears to be another killer in London AND someone who is legit out-Joeing Joe, which I love.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Joe getting a creepy text message and a taste of his own chaos? I love to see it.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Also, the wall of headlines featuring everyone Joe has been linked to and murdered is so good.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

If you look closely, you can see headlines about Love, Forty, Sherry, Cary, Natalie, Henderson, Peach, and more, which means whoever is stalking Joe knows about everything. Like, everything he's done since Season 1.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Honestly, I'm so excited for this new season because I've missed Joe Goldberg, his baseball cap, and all the mayhem that comes with it.

Netflix

You Season 4, Part 1 starts streaming on Netflix on Feb. 9.

Are you excited for You Season 4? Have any initial theories? Tell us in the comments below!

