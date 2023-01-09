Read full article on original website
How to get Pantone’s Color of the Year into your home, according to interior designers
Pantone recently announced its 2023 color of the year, and it’s a doozie, folks. Dubbed “Viva Magenta,” the color institute describes it as being “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family.” We spoke to interior designers on how to incorporate this color into your home.
The best portable induction cooktops in 2023
We've found the best portable induction cooktops to add extra cooking space to your kitchen and let you sauté, sear and simmer far more quickly than with gas or electric burners.
Style Guide: How to dress for the office
If the thought of retiring your comfortable sweats and choosing a new outfit to leave the house in each morning is an intimidating prospect, you're not alone. Here are some tips to help you get back into the swing of dressing for work.
The 14 best nail strengtheners, according to professional manicurists
Cracked, brittle nails can be a thing of the past thanks to nourishing nail care products. Including strengthening polishes, cuticle oils, lotions and more, check out the most effective nail strengtheners recommended by nail experts.
