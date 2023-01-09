ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG

The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €‎40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
CNN obtains chilling audio of Iranian soccer player begging for help in jail

CNN obtains audio from Amir Nasr-Azadani, a high-profile Iranian soccer player who is facing 26 years in prison in connection to protests that swept the country following the death of Mahsa Amini. Nasr-Azadani is not the only Iranian athlete arrested as a result of the protests. CNN's Don Riddell reports.
