ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian’s Ex–PR Strategist Just Claimed That They Set Up Her 2012 Red Carpet Flour Bomb “To Create A Media Moment”

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wswX0_0k8Q4yqb00

In March 2012, Kim Kardashian was “flour bombed” while walking the red carpet at the launch of her perfume, True Reflection, in West Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETgyR_0k8Q4yqb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Prior to the attack, Kim looked chic in tight black pants, a matching blazer, and bright blue blouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyqtr_0k8Q4yqb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But the flour ended up covering her entire upper half and even coated her long dark hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHDKM_0k8Q4yqb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

At the time, TMZ reported that Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, were quickly ushered into a private room following the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncktu_0k8Q4yqb00
Michael Bezjian / WireImage

There, Kim brushed off the flour before opting to return to the event, where she joked about what had happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Vbl_0k8Q4yqb00
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

Breezily laughing off the ordeal, Kim told E! Online : “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me. Like, I said to my makeup artist I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt6we_0k8Q4yqb00
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

Kris added to the publication: “If anybody comes at me with something, call security.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUXoF_0k8Q4yqb00
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

Kim’s sisters also reacted to the incident online, with Kourtney Kardashian tweeting: “I wonder if they would have dared thrown the flour at my hormonal and pregnant self!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX9qc_0k8Q4yqb00
Twitter: @kourtneykardash

After applauding the way that Kim had reacted, Khloé Kardashian added: “I wish I was with my sister tonight. I bet you that woman wouldn’t have dared tried a thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGzWQ_0k8Q4yqb00
Twitter: @khloekardashian

Khloé also retweeted TV presenter Giuliana Rancic, who’d written: “So not cool about @KimKardashian getting flour bombed tonight. Such a mean thing to do to her. Kim’s a sweetheart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1SoA_0k8Q4yqb00
Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the assailant reportedly ran off after throwing the flour but was intercepted by someone who worked for Kim and held until the police arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpH8R_0k8Q4yqb00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She was arrested but Kim opted not to press charges, with the woman being released shortly afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwFTK_0k8Q4yqb00
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

At the time, it was speculated that the attack was animal rights oriented, with the woman said to have shouted “fur hog” when she threw the flour. Previously, PETA had called Kim out for her love of fur but the organization denied that it was involved in the flour bombing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vu2Ud_0k8Q4yqb00
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“PETA has tried everything from polite letters to public protests, but Kim Kardashian has not been moved by the news that animals are beaten, electrocuted, and even skinned alive for real fur garments,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Whoever threw that flour may reach her when our polite appeals did not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMYiu_0k8Q4yqb00
PETA

And Kim’s former media strategist Sheeraz Hasan has now confirmed PETA’s lack of involvement in the incident as he claimed that the flour bombing was actually an inside job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0801xL_0k8Q4yqb00
Gallo Images / Getty Images

Sheeraz has said that the entire stunt was orchestrated in order to secure Kim some headlines that would publicize her new perfume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJyHQ_0k8Q4yqb00
Denise Truscello / WireImage

Speaking in the Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty , Sheeraz insisted that Kim was in on the attack the entire time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2Znf_0k8Q4yqb00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He recalled asking Kim whether she was “willing to get flour bombed” before the event and how he’d had “discussions” with both Kim and her team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rZzj_0k8Q4yqb00
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Detailing what he said to her, Sheeraz said: “OK, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmiA2_0k8Q4yqb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHF1f_0k8Q4yqb00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

This isn’t the first time that Sheeraz has pulled back the curtain on his time working with Kim. In 2020, he recollected the moment that Kim asked him to make her famous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Olck_0k8Q4yqb00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

“One of the first things she said to me when we met was, 'Sheeraz, I want to be one of the most famous people in the world,’” he said on the BBC show Celebrity: A 21st Century Story . "If you're in the business of fame, you need to be a narcissist. You need some serious self-belief and that's what her X-factor was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id7Uh_0k8Q4yqb00
BBC

The self-proclaimed “media machine” is now the owner of the Fame by Sheeraz PR company, and he said that he and Kim built up a “blueprint” to make her famous together.

Instagram: @sheeraz

“Why a nail salon? Because that’s where celebrities were getting their nails done. Why did she go on a specific plane? Because there would be a specific person sitting next to her. Why did she go to a restaurant? There’s no why, it’s all strategy,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4rv4_0k8Q4yqb00
Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

“Back then there was no way of promoting or expanding yourself in a social media way, but we had paparazzi, we had breaking news, we were leveraging other celebrities,” Sheeraz explained. “But more importantly, Kim Kardashian listened. She had a plan, she focused and she wouldn’t hear the word ‘no.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sTmr_0k8Q4yqb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kim has always been candid about her desire to be a celebrity, and last year, she admitted that she would have “done anything to be famous” early on in her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJHBB_0k8Q4yqb00
Henry S. Dziekan Iii / Getty Images

"If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love being famous,” she said during a special appearance on ABC News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tA84_0k8Q4yqb00
Gotham / Getty Images

And while being publicly doused in flour may not be everybody’s cup of tea, it’s safe to say that it certainly had the desired effect for Kim.

giphy.com

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Page Six

Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s surprising friendship with Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York penned a touching tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after the singer died on Thursday, revealing their surprising friendship. “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday,” Fergie, 63, captioned an Instagram photo where the two hugged lovingly on Friday. “You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy