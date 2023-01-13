Timeline: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region

As recovery efforts continue after last week's power atmospheric river, the Bay Area will once again get pummeled by back-to-back storms increasing the threat of flooding across the region.

ABC7 weather anchor Spencer Christian says our second of two storms will arrive overnight and will be a Level 2 on the

On Monday, the San Lorenzo River reached major flood stage in the Santa Cruz Mountains causing evacuations near Felton.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe River above the Almaden Expressway. It's expected to have minor flooding Monday morning as the river crests at 11 a.m.

The Russian River near Guerneville is expected to have minor flooding early Tuesday morning cresting at 32 feet which is the flood stage.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until Tuesday afternoon for new areas of flooding.