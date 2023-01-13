ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Timeline: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region

By Drew Tuma via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0k8PnH7p00 As recovery efforts continue after last week's power atmospheric river, the Bay Area will once again get pummeled by back-to-back storms increasing the threat of flooding across the region.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 weather anchor Spencer Christian says our second of two storms will arrive overnight and will be a Level 2 on the
exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

On Monday, the San Lorenzo River reached major flood stage in the Santa Cruz Mountains causing evacuations near Felton.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe River above the Almaden Expressway. It's expected to have minor flooding Monday morning as the river crests at 11 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJF9X_0k8PnH7p00

The Russian River near Guerneville is expected to have minor flooding early Tuesday morning cresting at 32 feet which is the flood stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slEcV_0k8PnH7p00

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until Tuesday afternoon for new areas of flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv8Xi_0k8PnH7p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTC5r_0k8PnH7p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGvfk_0k8PnH7p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ig40i_0k8PnH7p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdH8O_0k8PnH7p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Shfwk_0k8PnH7p00

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0k8PnH7p00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy