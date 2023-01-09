Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall

A driver got out of his car, fired a shot in the air and sat on the hood waiting to be apprehended during the Monday morning rush in the heart of Center City Philadelphia, police said.

Police swarmed the bustling intersection of 15th and Market streets just before 8 a.m.

Police said the man's Toyota Avalon was stopped in traffic at the intersection.

A witness who was using a cherry picker to work on a sign nearby saw everything unfold.

Philadelphia police respond to reports of shots fired near City Hall. (Viewer Video/No audio)

"You saw a gentleman pull into the intersection, slam on his brakes and he got out and started to yell. Next thing you know, he raised a gun in the air, pulled one shot off," the witness said.

Witnesses told Action News the man tried to fire another shot, but the gun appeared to have jammed.

Police said the man then threw the gun to the ground, breaking it into several pieces.

The driver, identified as a man in his 40s from Philadelphia, then sat on the hood of his car.

"You can see the indentation of where he was sitting on top of that car. He patiently waited till the cops came and got him. Never put up a fight," the witness said.

Police said he was quickly apprehended without incident by three Sheriff's Department deputies responding on bicycles.

"We didn't ask him why he was doing it, we just came after he did it. Once he shot the gun in the air, everybody sprung into action," said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

An Action News viewer took a photo at the scene.

Action News Viewer

The Action Cam spotted several shell casings on the ground at the scene, as well as a knife. It is not clear if the knife played a role in this incident.

Police say there were no injuries or damage to nearby property, but traffic both by car and on foot surrounding City Hall was jammed.

"We're lucky no one got hurt," said Paul Girodano who walked up to the scene on his way to work.

"I don't know what was going through his mind or anything," he said.