Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Apartment Therapy

The $16 Amazon Tool That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
People

Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Imagine Living Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 38% Off

“This little guy is definitely a time saver and does a great job cleaning up messes” Even if you like using an upright vacuum cleaner to keep the house tidy, it's nice to not have to pull it out for a clean house every time. That's why tons of shoppers recommend investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, a hands-free device that allows someone else to do the cleaning for once.  And if you're looking for a deal on one, consider the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
TechRadar

How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)

Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
Taste Of Home

Clean Up With Up to 60% off Cleaning and Organizing Supplies

Nothing feels better than ringing in the holidays with a spotless and easy-to-navigate kitchen. The end of the year is upon us, and merchants are clearing their warehouses to bring in new products—which means now is the time to shop cleaning and organizing deals!. As Taste of Home’s Sales...
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
CNN

37 Organizing Life Savers That Are Guaranteed To Reduce Stress

Organization doesn’t have to be a pain; it can be rewarding and fun! If you get super stressed about keeping everything in your home tidy and organized, you can use these organizing finds that’ll help to make the process much less stressful, more productive, and less time-consuming. Read ahead to find out how. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
homedit.com

How to Wash Pillows

While it’s not on most people’s monthly cleaning checklist, learning how to wash pillows will rid one of your most used items of dirt and germs. Pillows are a powerhouse. They give you a soft spot to lay your head each night but accumulate dead skin cells, dust, saliva, and sweat over time. To keep your pillows fresh and long-lasting, wash them twice per year. (More often, if you’re a heavy drooler, sweat a lot, or have pets in your bed.)
CNN

CNN

