Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Apartment Therapy
The $16 Amazon Tool That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale
Score individual containers or complete sets.
Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Imagine Living Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 38% Off
“This little guy is definitely a time saver and does a great job cleaning up messes” Even if you like using an upright vacuum cleaner to keep the house tidy, it's nice to not have to pull it out for a clean house every time. That's why tons of shoppers recommend investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, a hands-free device that allows someone else to do the cleaning for once. And if you're looking for a deal on one, consider the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
Try These Three Easy Bathroom Cleaning Hacks Before Your Guests Arrive
Get everything clean before everyone comes and makes it dirty!
TechRadar
How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)
Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
Woman Uses a Mop to Clean Her Walls, Doors and Baseboards and TikTok is Shook
This is probably one of the best cleaning hacks we've seen!
Clean Up With Up to 60% off Cleaning and Organizing Supplies
Nothing feels better than ringing in the holidays with a spotless and easy-to-navigate kitchen. The end of the year is upon us, and merchants are clearing their warehouses to bring in new products—which means now is the time to shop cleaning and organizing deals!. As Taste of Home’s Sales...
Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True
Read this before you buy a robot vacuum of any kind.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
M&M's new packaging is causing a stir
M&M'S is releasing a pack that contains its only female, um, characters.
37 Organizing Life Savers That Are Guaranteed To Reduce Stress
Organization doesn’t have to be a pain; it can be rewarding and fun! If you get super stressed about keeping everything in your home tidy and organized, you can use these organizing finds that’ll help to make the process much less stressful, more productive, and less time-consuming. Read ahead to find out how. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
I’m a cleaning expert and here’s how to remove any stain from your party dress from gravy to mud
FOLLOWING a week of festive celebrations it is likely that your party dresses are looking a little worse for wear. But before you throw out that red wine soaked dress you might want to take some advice from our cleaning experts who revealed how to remove any party-related stain from your clothes.
Mom Puts Kid’s Toothpaste In a Soap Dispenser and Swears It Cut Down Her Cleaning Time
She may have a point...
homedit.com
How to Wash Pillows
While it’s not on most people’s monthly cleaning checklist, learning how to wash pillows will rid one of your most used items of dirt and germs. Pillows are a powerhouse. They give you a soft spot to lay your head each night but accumulate dead skin cells, dust, saliva, and sweat over time. To keep your pillows fresh and long-lasting, wash them twice per year. (More often, if you’re a heavy drooler, sweat a lot, or have pets in your bed.)
