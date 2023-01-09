ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41 a half mile north of Stearns School Road at about 4:05 a.m. when it struck a Ford Edge, which then caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old man from Grayslake, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The 54-year-old man from North Chicago driving the Ford was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not released their identities.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigation Team.

Guest
4d ago

got to do the speed limit, proceed around turns with caution and have 0 distractions such as phones,earphones and loud music. ITS JUST THAT SIMPLE!!

Michelle
4d ago

I live on the corner of stern school and 41 I saw the whole thing 😞 traffic was backed up for hours

