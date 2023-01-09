ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

George
So they are going to lock up more products on the shelves, increase prices , turn a blind eye and sit back. That’s the Corporate way.

My name is Zeul
Keep Bags in Stores and Get rid of Self Checkout!! If everyone is checked out by a Cashier and everything is bagged then nothing loose can’t be construed as stolen and you tag loose items like you use to!! You made these moves to reduce expenses and increase profits but now you’re crying about losing money from Thefts?? Did you think this through?? Which is cutting into your Profits more?? Do any research and analysis before making these decisions?? Did you try polling customers?? 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Rainbowgoth
organized crime for shoplifting?? that's ridiculous! Get rid of self scan and I guarantee thefts will go down.

