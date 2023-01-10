ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State Senate passes assault weapons ban

By Megan Hickey, Dana Kozlov
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yysn2_0k8JTEXy00

Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban 34-20 02:28

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate approved a statewide assault weapons ban on Monday.

The bill passed 34-20. All senators were present; five did not vote.

The vote came down after almost four full days of backroom discussions and debate. The clock had been ticking to pass the ban before current lawmakers leave office and newly-elected ones are sworn in Wednesday.

The bill must now go back to the Illinois House of Representatives for reconciliation, but this is really just a formality. The House passed its own version of the bill, called the Protect Our Communities Act, on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The bill will go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk afterward.

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester) issued this joint statement:

"After continued negotiations between the leaders, stakeholders, and advocates, we have reached a deal on one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the country.

"Gun violence is an epidemic that is plaguing every corner of this state and the people of Illinois are demanding substantive action. With this legislation we are delivering on the promises Democrats have made and, together, we are making Illinois' gun laws a model for the nation."

Once the governor signs the bill into law, assault-style weapons will be banned.
Long guns will be limited to 10 rounds per magazine and  handguns cannot have more than 15 rounds.

The bill would also ban the possession and use of rapid-fire devices that increase the firing rate of semiautomatic weapons.

Those already owning guns on the assault weapons list would need to provide information to state police.

The bill would in addition expedite the implementation of universal background checks, but would not change the age range for Firearm Owners Identification cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdaME_0k8JTEXy00
Illinois State Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban soon 01:26

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) introduced the bill in committee Monday morning. On Sunday, state House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch said the House would not accept a watered-down version of the bill.

Those opposed to banning assault-style weapons say as soon as Gov. Pritzker signs the bill into law, lawsuits will start flying. But that threat did not stop supporters from celebrating what they describe as a hard-fought victory.

"This is the first time we've gotten to a floor vote – and it's about time," said Illinois state Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield), whose district includes Highland Park.

Morrison has introduced similar bills in the past. She talked about the trauma of being at the Highland Park July 4th parade when a shooter with a legally-purchased semiautomatic weapon opened fire. Seven people died in the massacre.

But the 15-minute pre-vote debate was dominated by senators who are against the ban.

"All of you that are thinking about voting for this today – you should resign," said state Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Moline).

"You also must know that I, and millions of other gun owners in this state, will not comply," said state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville).

Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, says if it is up to them, compliance won't even be necessary.

"We have local counsel. We have national counsel," Eldridge said. "We have raised substantial money to fund litigation – and we'll be in federal court just as soon as this thing is signed."

"We don't pretend that it will, but it is an additional tool to curb the flow of firearms into our communities," Harmon said during the debate on the bill.

And Harmon is ready for a fight.

"We'll see you in court," he said.

Gov. Pritzker and Senate President Harmon have both stated they want the legislation passed and on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk by the end of the lame duck session on Tuesday. The bill is now indeed expected to be signed Tuesday, and would go into effect  immediately.

