ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry says he believed mom Princess Diana was 'hiding' after her death

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUqLl_0k8IAZ5Z00

While the world watched the public mourning and funeral for Princess Diana after her shocking death in 1997 , the princess's youngest son, then 12-year-old Prince Harry, said he believed his mom hadn't died.

Describing his thought as "magical thinking," Harry, now 38, writes in his new memoir "Spare " that he believed his mom was "hiding."

Harry told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that his disbelief that Diana had died was a "defense mechanism."

"I think for anyone, especially if you're a kid, I was 12 years old," he said. "I refused to accept that was what had happened."

Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in a Paris tunnel, during which paparazzi pursued her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNUNK_0k8IAZ5Z00
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at Eton College for William's first day of school, Sept. 16, 1995, in Windsor, England.

In "Spare," which will be released globally on Tuesday, Harry describes the morning of Aug. 31, 1997, when his father, now King Charles III, delivered the devastating news that Diana died.

"It was really important to be able to sketch that scene and share with people where my story really began," Harry told Strahan, adding, "As a dad, I would never, ever want to have to break that news ever, so I have a huge amount of sympathy and compassion and understanding now about how ill-equipped I guess my dad was, how ill-equipped anybody would be in that situation."

Harry said Charles waited to tell him about Diana until the morning, when he woke him and shared the news.

"I don't think my family knew what to do," Harry said. "I don't think they knew what to do, and I can't say whether other families would've done a better job."

MORE: Taliban leaders respond to Prince Harry's reported claim in 'Spare' he killed 25 fighters in Afghanistan

Harry writes in "Spare" about how he suffered after Diana's death, including his inability for many years to cry over her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVUGZ_0k8IAZ5Z00
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images - PHOTO: Diana, Princess Of Wales sits with Prince Harry while attending the 50th anniversary celebrations for VJ Day in London, Aug, 19, 1995.

Looking back, he told Strahan he wonders if his experience would have differed had he been able to seek professional counseling after his mom died.

"I wish I had the ability or the opportunity to do some form of therapy, or at least be able to talk more about losing my mum and celebrating her life," he said. "But who's to say that at age 12 whether I would've even said yes to that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uRHE_0k8IAZ5Z00
Tim Graham/Getty Images - PHOTO: Princess Diana With Princes William and Harry skiing in Lech, Austria, April 10, 1991.

Harry said his military service, in his 20s, helped him cope.

"If you ask me questions like, 'How would your life have differed if you'd done therapy then?' Well, I probably would've done less drugs. I would've probably drunk less, partied less. Not to say I wouldn't have partied and done all those things, I probably would've done [them], but not for the reason that I was doing them," Harry said.

"For me, it was kind of either trying to find a feeling or numb a feeling, but my military service literally saved me," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0zfy_0k8IAZ5Z00
Richard Harbaugh/ABC - PHOTO: Michael Strahan interviews Prince Harry in Los Angeles Jan. 3, 2023.

Harry completed his military service in 2015, and five years later shocked the world with an announcement that he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex , would be stepping down from their senior royal roles .

WATCH: Prince Harry through the years

In the years since, Harry and William, the only children of Charles and Diana, have endured a highly-publicized rift , previously unknown details of which Harry shares in "Spare ."

The memoir's title is a nod to Harry's birth order as the younger brother of William, the heir to the throne. Harry is fifth in line to the throne , behind William and William's three children .

Harry said he believes Diana would be "heartbroken" at the state of his and William's relationship now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shn7A_0k8IAZ5Z00
WPA Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William and Prince Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday, July 1, 2021, in London.

"I think she would be sad," Harry said. "I think she'd be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship, but I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it's ended up."

MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan announce new Netflix series, 'Live to Lead'

Harry, now a father of two who lives with his family in California, added that he had "felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKEDh_0k8IAZ5Z00
Random House - PHOTO: Cover of the book 'Spare' by Prince Harry.

Neither Kensington Palace, the office of William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, nor Buckingham Palace, the office of Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have commented on the claims Harry makes in "Spare."

ABC News reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham palace for response to Harry’s remarks in our interview. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

ABC News received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace Monday saying that the palace needed to "consider exactly what is said in the interview and the context in which it appears," and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview. We do not do that as a news organization as a matter of policy.

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
The Independent

Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims to have killed 25 in Afghanistan

The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
OK! Magazine

Princess Diana's Ex Butler 'Doesn't Recognize' Prince Harry Anymore: 'I See An Angry Privileged Prince'

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is going off on Prince Harry for releasing a slew of royal secrets in his new book, Spare, which was released on January 10. "I first met him in his mummy's tummy. I don't recognize the young man I see today. That's not the boy I knew," Burrell said on Australian morning show Sunrise. "What I see now is an angry, petulant, privileged prince who is constantly blaming other people and not taking accountability on his part."Burrell believes Princess Diana, who died in 1997, would be very unhappy about how her son is behaving....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy