Florida State

The Independent

What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?

Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
CNN

Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
The Hill

Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer

Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
The Associated Press

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested. In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.
CNN

CNN

