‘This nightmare is over’: Lula vows to pull Brazil out of Bolsonaro’s era of ‘devastation’
Leftwinger promises environmental protections and social progress as he’s sworn in as president
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?
Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State says she still hopes to return to the U.S.
Hoda Muthana, who ran away from home to join Islamic State in Syria, says she wants to return to the U.S., even if it means serving prison time.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates
About 100 Ukrainians are bound for Fort Sill in Oklahoma to learn how to use the Patriot missile defense system. Live updates.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75%.
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested. In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.
Head of Russia’s Wagner group says his troops have taken control of Soledar
Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with some of his mercenaries in Ukrainian town renowned for its salt mines
Bolsonaro did not seek Italian citizenship, Rome says after Brazil violence
ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions.
