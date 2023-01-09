25 Hysterical Parents Whose Tweets Could Double As Birth Control

If you have kids, you know: raising the little suckers isn't easy.

1. Like, it's really hard:

2. People without kids like to think us parents are exaggerating, but we really do wake up to things like THIS:

Of all the terrible ways to be woken up I think, “mommy, my fart is on the floor,” takes the cake. 😳😂 @sarabellab123 01:01 PM - 07 Nov 2019

3. You've got to keep it together in the face of all the madness:

Parenting little kids is mostly screaming "What the fuck!" in your head, but really saying things like "No thank you, I do not want to hold your booger." @IDontSpeakWhine 12:07 PM - 07 Oct 2022

4. And you learn things...the hard way:

The lid on our bottle of glitter is not childproof. I know this now. @kidversations_ 09:23 PM - 20 May 2022

5. You don't always feel the love:

8-year-old: Do you have a favorite kid?Me: That would be like you having a favorite parent.8: It's Mom. @XplodingUnicorn 04:38 PM - 04 Jan 2023

6. And you're not even able to get two minutes of privacy:

me: I just want 2 minutes of privacy in the bathroom my kid: best I can do is a paleontology lecture @deloisivete 12:33 AM - 28 Jan 2022

7. THIS has become your idea of "relaxing":

You might be a mom if a brazilian wax is considered relaxing because it’s quiet and you get to lie down and close your eyes @oneawkwardmom 04:43 PM - 02 Jan 2023

8. Your partner might not help as much as you imagined:

My husband’s version of helping out with the kids is yelling “COME ON, GUYS!” from the couch. @copymama 02:02 PM - 03 Jan 2023

9. And you'll have a smaller version of them to deal with, too:

Parenting is getting yelled at by a smaller version of your spouse. @Dadof2crazyboys 01:38 PM - 27 Nov 2022

10. Your kids are super chill when you ask them to do simple tasks:

I was a terrible mother and told my kids I hate them today. Well what I really said was, please pick your towels up off the floor but apparently it’s the same thing @maryfairybobrry 07:15 PM - 28 Dec 2022

11. And they're REALLY chill about going to sleep (chokes on sarcasm):

0.154268 seconds. That’s how long my preschooler spends lying on their pillow before proclaiming “it’s too hard to sleep!” @kevinthedad 01:12 PM - 30 Dec 2022

12. Also quite the challenge? Getting your kids to eat well:

me: you need to eat more fruit my kids: ok let’s make a smoothie me: my kids: me: not like that @deloisivete 05:02 PM - 04 Jan 2023

13. In fact, your kids eating habits have probably come very close to breaking you (if they haven't already):

My kid: *refuses chicken nuggets and French fries*Also my kid: *hides behind the couch to eat lotion and diaper cream* @laughcrycoffee 07:18 PM - 03 Jan 2023

14. Sometimes you don't feel qualified to be a parent:

Understanding baby/toddler/children’s shoe sizing requires an advanced degree that I do not have. @emilyfavreau 07:25 PM - 22 Dec 2022

15. And colds are like Pokémon...you'll catch them all:

“This is not what I meant by sharing” I yell at my kids after catching the fifth cold of the school year @reallifemommy3 11:40 PM - 05 May 2022

16. Things get more than a little awkward at times:

I was driving with my son when he asked me about the meaning of a bumper sticker that said, "If you're gonna ride my ass at least pull my hair" and WTF?! Why wasn't he looking at his phone like a normal teen?! @IDontSpeakWhine 12:57 PM - 02 Nov 2022

17. And there are lots of meltdowns...which rarely make any rational sense:

Until I became a parent I had not seen another human cry cause they were not the first one to fart in the new year @Chhapiness 05:08 PM - 01 Jan 2023

18. Breaks are never really breaks:

Don’t wanna brag but today’s only the second day of winter break and my kids are already “so bored” and have “nothing to eat around here” so we’re way ahead of the game. @SnarkyMommy78 03:47 PM - 27 Dec 2022

19. Any preconceived notions you had of how you would parent before kids have gone right out the window:

My parenting style can best be described as “whatever works in the moment” @KatieDeal99 11:08 PM - 02 Jan 2023

20. And you've significantly lowered your expectations:

[Me before having kids]ME: I hope my child is absolutely brilliant and goes to Harvard![Me after having kids]ME: I hope my child is exactly smart enough to go to a cheap state school but still smart enough to figure out how to work the meal plan for free food. @thedad 02:38 PM - 04 Jan 2023

21. Frankly, you're not dealing with rational beings:

Being a toddler must be wild. Imagine thinking your own mother is trying to poison you when they give you a homemade vegetable quesadilla then going and eating the dirt out of a potted plant instead. @AnAppleHat 11:26 AM - 20 Oct 2022

22. But every once in a while — just to keep you honest — they turn the tables:

My 4 year old came downstairs and asked me what his stuffed bunny did for a living. Over the next few minutes I guessed farmer, fireman, astronaut and race car driver until my son deadpanned, "he doesn't have a job because he's not real," while glaring at me like I'm an idiot. @HenpeckedHal 03:58 PM - 27 Apr 2020

23. It's fun:

A birth control commercial with a kid in the backseat screaming “WHAT’S THAT” and a driving parent yelling “I CAN’T SEE WHAT YOU’RE POINTING AT” repeat until everyone is crying @IHideFromMyKids 08:45 PM - 02 Jan 2023

24. Oh, and other parents are fun, too:

Freya’s mum brought her over to our house to give my twins a Christmas gift. Before she drove off she rolled down her window, looked me dead in the eye and said “have fun”. It’s clear. Freya’s mum is the evil mastermind @MumInBits 09:34 PM - 27 Dec 2022

25. But in the end, you wouldn't trade it for anything because your little monsters turn into pretty incredible people:

Overheard my 11 y/o daughter record her voicemail greeting: “Hi, you’ve reached my voicemail. When you hear the beep, hang up and send me a text.” This generation gets it. @Dad_At_Law 01:07 PM - 06 Dec 2022



