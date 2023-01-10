ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Vigils, street co-naming mark 1 year since deadly Bronx apartment fire

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

Several vigils and a street co-naming Monday are marked one year since a tragic apartment fire that killed 17 people in the Bronx.

The devastating fire on January 9, 2022 at Twin Parks North West in Tremont was one of the city's deadliest in recent history.

All the victims died from smoke inhalation after a space heater caught fire.

Equipped with self-closing doors, the building is considered a fireproof structure. But those doors were not working, allowing the smoke and flames to spread, racing up the stairwell and leaving families trapped.

Mayor Eric Adams ordered all flags lowered to half staff on Monday in honor of the victims.

"One year ago, a devastating fire took the lives of 17 people in the Bronx at the Twin Parks apartment complex. On that day, our city lost 17 of our neighbors and friends - they were our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, our children and spouses," said Mayor Adams. "Since that day, our city has passed critical legislation to educate and protect New Yorkers from fires to help prevent another tragedy. Today, we honor and remember the lives lost."

WATCH | Survivors of deadly Bronx fire recount harrowing experience:

Naveen Dhaliwal interviewed a woman who captured video of the harrrowing escape from a deadly high rise apartment fire in the Bronx.

Now, a year after the funerals, the memorials continued with vigils and remembrances.

Adams was among those who attended a vigil at a mosque Monday morning while a street co-naming took place outside Twin Parks North West.

Dozens of pink balloons were released on Monday night in memory of Fatoumala Drammeh who adored pink.

"He just loved life. Loved going to school. Loved her friends. We're just here to celebrate her and the people that passed in this tragic fire," said Coumba Kane, a friend of Drammeh.

Twin Parks is home to a large number of West African immigrants. The street is being co-named 17 Abdoulie Touray Way, in honor of the 17 victims and the first Gambian to move into the building.

As the first Gambian to move into the building, the community says Touray paved the way for the African community.

Yusupha Jawara lost his brother Hagi and sister-in-law Isatou Jabbie in the fire.

"It's been a difficult year because they left behind four kids who are still in Gambia," Jawara said.

Unable to return home due to visa concerns with their legal guardians, the day marking one year since the fire was about healing.

It is also about moving forward and calling for change as some people are still suffering from heating issues.

Building management released a statement that said in part, "There were no open heat or hot water violations prior to the fire, and there are none today. Of course, we strongly encourage any residents experiencing heat issues to report them to management immediately."

Rep. Ritchie Torres is behind the new Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act. It was written in response to the tragedy. He says for the first time it allows the United States Fire Administration to assist local firefighter investigators after a major fire.

The head of the U.S. Fire Administration will visit New York Tuesday to announce a new national plan to fight fire problems with the help of the new legislation..

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson released a statement remembering the victims and mentioning the shared responsibility to keep residents safe.

"Today marks the 1 year anniversary of the horrific Twin Parks North West 5-Alarm fire that claimed the lives of 17 of our neighbors the morning of January 9, 2022. While we continue to mourn those we lost on that tragic day, we must also never forget our shared responsibility to ensure our residents are safe from catastrophic fires of this magnitude. I want to thank the first responders, city agencies, community organizations, and everyone else who stepped up to support our neighbors, as well as my colleagues in government, for their partnership in passing meaningful legislation to address the root causes of these residential fires. January 9th will always be a time of mourning and remembrance for our borough and we ask that Bronxites continue to keep the loved ones of those we lost in your heart and prayers during this time."

ALSO READ | Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals on strike after negotiations fail

The MTA closed the restrooms due to COVID safety protocols.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

19-year-old reported missing since Monday in NYC

NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman has gone missing in the Bronx and family members are concerned for her safety. 19-year-old Hasionna Anderson was last seen leaving her Nelson Avenue apartment at around 9 am on Monday. She is described as being approximately 5’3″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with a large build, brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a shiny black bubble jacket, a black turtleneck, black jeans and a black reflective Adidas Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS The post 19-year-old reported missing since Monday in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents

The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy