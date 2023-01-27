ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 : How to Watch & Stream Online

By Rania Aniftos and Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for another lap! Season 15, which arrived on Jan. 6, became the show’s highest rated premiere in six years, according to Deadline .

Ariana Grande, Marin Morris and Janelle Monáe are some of the guest judges this season, while Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews return as mainstays, and Ts Madison is a rotating judge this season.

Fans can catch up on their favorite queens just in time for the new season. New episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

See below for how to watch and stream RuPaul’s Drag Race online.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 15

Although previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race have aired on VH1 and Logo, the new season airs on MTV and streams on MTV.com.

Can I Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race for Free?

Yes! If you don’t already have MTV through a cable , satellite or a streaming subscription, sign up for a free trial to Philo for just $25/month after your first free week.

Stream 60+ channels and enjoy unlimited DVR with Philo. The platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial here , so you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race and other shows, movies and more without paying anything up front. Want to save on your streaming bill? T-Mobile is offering an even deeper discount on Philo subscriptions for a full year.

Philo $25/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

Not interested in Philo? You can also find a free trial through Fubo TV and DirectTV to stream live television, including MTV. Other ways to watch and stream Ru-Paul’s Drag Race : Hulu + Live TV , Sling TV and Verizon Fios .

Additionally, the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is available on Prime Video in select locations and and on Vudu , along with the previous seasons that you can stream right now.

How to Watch All Seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on platforms such as Philo , Paramount+ and Hulu .

Not familiar with Paramount+ ? The ViacomCBS’s streaming service launched in 2021, replacing CBS All Access. When you sign up for a 30-day free trial to Prime Video, you can also get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ that will be billed through your Amazon Prime account. Click here for other ways to get free Paramount+.

New Hulu subscribers can choose between Hulu with or without ads to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online. Alternatively, the Hulu + Live TV package offers customers 85+ live channels, including MTV. Sign up for Hulu here .

Who’s on This Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race ?

The season’s queens vying for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 include Amethyst, Anetra, Sasha Colby, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Jax, Sugar and Spice.

Watch the season 15 trailer below.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Sorta Hopin’ That You‘d Stay’ for This Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson let out her inner indie rocker on Monday (Jan. 30) to cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Related Kelly Clarkson ‘Finally’ Covers This CeCe Peniston Hit 01/30/2023 “Have you got color in your cheeks?/ Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift the tide/ That sticks around like something in your teeth?/ Are there some aces up your sleeve?/ Have you no idea that you’re in deep?/ I’ve dreamed about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep?” the talk-show host asked over the electric snarl of her backing band’s instrumentation. Released...
Billboard

‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Here’s How You Can Pre-Order Miranda Lambert’s New Cookbook

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Welcome to the “bitchin’” kitchen! Miranda Lambert is teaching fans how to whip up some of her favorite dishes in a new cookbook comprised of tasty recipes collected from “all the fabulous women” who have impacted the country star’s life. Y’all Eat Yet: Welcome to the Pretty Bitchin’ Kitchen, due out this spring, is comprised of recipes that are meant to “fill your belly and your soul” —...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Donald Glover Shares First Look at His New Beyoncé-Inspired TV Series ‘Swarm’: See the Photos

While Donald Glover has closed the chapter on his beloved FX series Atlanta, he’s starting another with his forthcoming TV series Swarm. The show follows a young woman named Dre (played by Dominique Fishback) who is obsessed with a fictional pop star who is reportedly similar to Beyoncé, according to Vanity Fair. Glover — whose has witnessed fans’ parasocial relationship with artists first-hand through his rap alter ego Childish Gambino — worked on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series with Atlanta writer and producer Janine Nabers, who is Swarm‘s showrunner. “We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” Nabers told Vanity...
Billboard

Gap Honors Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss With New Campaign

A new campaign for a limited-edition capsule collection from Gap and Haitian-owned menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus pays tribute to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss who died in December 2022 at age 40. Before his death, Boss — who was known for his role as a DJ and dancer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was seen on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With The Stars — modeled for the collaborative collection, which releases Jan. 31, and features hoodies, varsity jackets, basketball shorts, sweatpants, chinos, hats, tote bags, socks and more, for children and adults. “The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved...
Billboard

Lil Baby Performs ‘California Breeze’ & ‘Forever’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on Jan. 28, performing a pair of tracks from his latest Billboard 200-topping album, It’s Only Me. Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, the Atlanta rapper stepped onto the stage of Studio 8H to deliver “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022. Baby previously made an appearance on SNL while assisting on DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in 2019. Upon its release in October, Baby’s It’s Only Me album topped the Billboard 200 with all 23 tracks appearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Track New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen‘s third album is officially on the way. The country star took to his socials on Monday (Jan. 30) to spread the news about his genre-blending upcoming LP, One Thing at a Time. Wallen revealed that the album, which contains a whopping 36 tracks — including two songs with features from HARDY and ERNEST — will be released via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic Records on March 3. The announcement also featured the album’s cover art — a photo of him posing in front of his grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn. — and the album’s track list. To celebrate,...
Billboard

Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with. In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan...
Billboard

Muni Long Is Still Wrapping Her Head Around 3 Grammy Nominations: ‘Everything That’s Happening Right Now Is Surreal’

Following her three Grammy nominations, Muni Long is feeling… well, she’s not so sure yet. “I think everything that’s happening right now is surreal,” she shared with Billboard R&B/hip-hop reporter Neena Rouhani in a new Billboard News video interview. “I definitely have a delayed reaction.” The “Hrs & Hrs” singer is up for three Grammys, including best new artist, best R&B song and best R&B performance for her breakout hit. “Watching the Grammys nominations on YouTube, I was like ‘yes!'” she exclaimed. “I was like, ‘I wonder when it’s gonna hit me?’ And then I just burst out crying for like five...
Billboard

Audible Dominates 2023 Ambie Awards Nominations

Audible received a total of 19 nominations for this year’s Podcast Academy Awards, with the Audible Original series Moriarty — based on the villain in the Sherlock Holmes universe — receiving a total of three nods, including in the top category of podcast of the year. The narrative fiction series that stars Dominic Monaghan as Professor Moriarty will compete against Chameleon: Wild Boys (Campside Media), Design Matters with Debbie Millman (Design Matters Media, Inc.), Direct Deposit (Audible), Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis (Audible), Gay Pride & Prejudice (Gimlet), Pink Card (ESPN 30 for 30), Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley (ABC Audio), The Outlaw Ocean Podcast (CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times) and The Prince (The Economist) for the top prize. Related Larry Wilmore...
Billboard

Flume Wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 Countdown With ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A

For the second time, Flume has won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown. The Australian electronic producer came in at No. 1 on the annual countdown with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, one of 57 homegrown entries in the top 100. The Hottest 100 poll is an institution Down Under, one that triple j, a division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has called the “world’s biggest musical democracy.” Though it no longer coincides with Australia Day, on Jan. 26 — a controversial date in the minds of a growing number of Australians — more than 2.4 million votes were cast for the countdown. Flume (real...
Billboard

Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

In its 40th week on the chart, Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” tops Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs survey for the first time, lifting from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 4. “Orange” accumulated 17.2 million official U.S. streams (up 2%), 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 1%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song’s 40-frame trip to No. 1 is tied for the fourth-steadiest in the history of the chart, which began in 2009, alongside the rise of Bastille’s “Pompeii” in 2014. The only...
Billboard

Shakira Posts Cryptic Video After Ex Gerard Pique Goes Public With New Girlfriend

Shakira is seemingly reacting to her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué’s newly debuted relationship on social media. One day after the soccer star revealed his younger girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in an Instagram post, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar shared a video of herself dancing and mouthing the scathing lyrics of her new diss track “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” a collaboration with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap. Related What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap 01/28/2023 “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” Shakira wrote alongside the split-screen Instagram clip on Thursday (Jan. 26). The caption translates to “Women don’t cry anymore,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Top Music Nominee at 2023 Kids‘ Choice Awards: Here’s the Full List of Nods

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee in music categories at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards. Swift has five nods – including two for favorite song, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” And Swift’s nods don’t even count one for her cat, Olivia Benson Swift. The feline is vying for favorite celebrity pet. (It could be awkward at home if the cat won and Swift didn’t, but with five nods, that probably won’t happen.) Related Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million 01/31/2023 Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nods in music categories. Beyoncé and Lizzo have three each. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 are set...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

The Reytons Score First U.K. No. 1 With ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’

The Reytons finally rock on to No. 1 in the U.K. with What’s Rock And Roll? (via The Reytons), their third LP. The South Yorkshire-formed indie group, comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, blast to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with What’s Rock And Roll?, the market’s best-seller on wax. It’s a career high for the band, whose previous albums both cracked the top 40 — 2021’s May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (No. 27) and Kids Off The Estate (No. 11). “This is everything,” says frontman Jonny Yerrell in a victory post. “The door’s...
Billboard

‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Has Come to Apple Music Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

This year marks the first that Apple Music will take over Pepsi’s role as sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s going all out for the occasion. In addition to securing the one and only Rihanna to perform as headliner, the music streaming service will count down the next two weeks before game day with a multimedia “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” launch, as announced Monday (Jan. 30). “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” includes Apple Music features tailored specifically to the star’s music and fans. For example, subscribers can now listen to the Fenty Beauty founder’s catalog with Spatial Audio in...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Jonas Brothers Announce ‘The Album’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling: Here’s When It Arrives

A new Jonas Brothers album is officially on the way! The sibling act announced the release date for their new studio set, titled The Album, on Monday (Jan. 30). Related Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song 'Wings' From the Studio: 'I Don’t Care, I Just Want You… 01/30/2023 The big announcement came during the ceremony unveiling the JoBros’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick Jonas said from the podium in downtown Los Angeles. “So with that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Marc Anthony Marries Paraguayan Model Nadia Ferreira: See Clips From the Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially husband and wife after tying the knot on Saturday (Jan. 28) in Miami.  The star-studded wedding, held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), included guests such as Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, and Salma Hayek ¡HOLA! reported. Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim and soccer star David Beckham served in the role of Anthony’s best men.  Victoria Beckham also attended the wedding, and dedicated a special Instagram post to the newlywed couple. “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Wants You to ‘Take Yo’ Praise’ in Soulful Camille Yarbrough Cover

Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing your praises, and she’s using a very fitting Camilla Yarbrough track to do it. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the American Idol alum brought down the house with a cover of Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” on The Kelly Clarkson Show for its opening Kellyoke segment. Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson was possessed by the spirit of the track and delivered her version of the song in a soulful mid-range and full belt. The audience, enamored by Clarkson’s skill, clapped in unison as she performed. “We’ve come a long, long way together/ Through the hard times and the...
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Gloss Up, Flo Milli, Cordae & More

Happy Monday! Before we get lost in the whirlwind of Grammy Week, we’re here to highlight some of the best new music by emerging R&B/Hip-Hop artists from the past couple of weeks. Rap girlies like Gloss Up, Kari Faux and Flo Milli caught our ears this week along with smooth cuts by JGrrey and Maesu. Don’t forget to spread the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak, “Two Tens” Overtop a nostalgic hip-hop beat produced by none other than J. Cole and Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, Anderson .Paak opens “Two Tens” vivaciously, declaring, “Two friends and...
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy