California State

California atmospheric river map tracker: Latest data on power outages, flood and wind alerts, rain totals

By Steven Yablonski
Fox Weather
 3 days ago
David Falcone
4d ago

always thought California would slide into the Pacific because of earthquakes who knew it would be washed into the Pacific by mudslides

Jay L
4d ago

This is nothing compared to the Midwest and East Coast snow storms. Not even close to a hurricane. Quit your whining. This is not a disaster

A #1 Guy
4d ago

Finally ending that drought. Hopefully this will refill the acquirers, lake and water table. Aqueducts can transfer some of the water south to the drier regions. They still need to build desalinization plants.

KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger

California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California

The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
