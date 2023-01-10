ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain

By Morgan Winsor, Ivan Pereira
 4 days ago

Another "powerful" atmospheric river struck the West Coast on Monday, prompting evacuations and rescues in California amid torrential rain and gusty wind.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for several areas, including the Pajaro Community, low-lying areas around the Carmel River, Carmel Valley, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Andrew Malero State Park. Around noon, the Montecito Fire Department issued an evacuation order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland and the ciity of Santa Barbara.

Flash flood alerts were also issued for several California counties including Santa Barbara, Fresno and San Luis Obispo, according to the National Weather Service . Flash flood warnings were issued for the San Francisco Bay Area until Tuesday morning. The NWS also later issued flash flood warnings for parts of east-central Los Angeles County until midnight local time.

In San Luis Obispo County, rescuers called off a search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters on Monday morning. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said that conditions became too unsafe for divers to continue their search, adding that the office's search and rescue team would reexamine the weather conditions to see if they could resume searching for the child.

The boy was riding in a car driven by his mother when their vehicle began to be swept away by floodwaters, according to The Associated Press. Bystanders rescued the boy's mother, but the child was sent downstream. Rescuers searched for about seven hours and turned up one shoe, AP reported.

Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: Drivers navigate a flooded street after winter storms brought high winds and heavy rain in Sacramento, California, Jan. 8, 2023.

The Santa Barbara Airport was shut down due to flooding and several rescues were undertaken as streets flooded and several roads were closed while the storm bore down, according to officials.

At a press conference on Monday, Santa Barbra County Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents to shelter in place and not to drive their vehicles.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District announced the closing of all of its schools for Tuesday due to the dangerously stormy weather.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department , 18 people were rescued from Ventura River on Monday, with one needing medical attention.

"Take this seriously we anticipate rains to increase more in the afternoon hours," Eric Boldt, the warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS' Los Angeles office, said at press conference on Monday.

MORE: This is how long the severe rainfall is expected to last on the West Coast
Kathleen Ronayne/AP - PHOTO: A tree collapsed and damaged a home after winter storms brought high winds and heavy rain in Sacramento, California, Jan. 8, 2023.

The latest forecast shows "two major episodes of heavy precipitation" impacting California "in quick succession," along with "two of the more energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones that are aiming directly for," according to the NWS. The first episode, which began streaming into central California on Sunday night, "is expected to be the more robust of the two," resulting in rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches near the coast, the NWS said.

The first system, which is still hitting the area, has already caused downed trees and damage throughout Northern California. Several of the state's rivers approached or exceeded flood levels, according to officials

In Santa Cruz County, first responders had to use jet skis to rescue people stranded in the storm.

Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Taylor warned residents to heed evacuation warnings.

"We recognize that it is hard. It's hard on you, your families and your businesses," Taylor said. "But we know that you are strong and our communities are strong and resilient."

The second episode is expected to quickly arrive Tuesday with less heavy rainfall totals but "impacting locations farther south into southern California," according to the NWS. The Sierra Nevada mountain range, which stretches along the eastern edge of California, will likely see snowfall totals "exceeding 6 feet across the higher elevations before the snow tapers off Wednesday morning," the NWS said.

MORE: What are atmospheric rivers? How climate change impacts the storms they produce
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images - PHOTO: A car is submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area, Jan. 9, 2023, in Windsor, Calif.

The forecast shows hourly rainfall totals are likely to steadily increase through Tuesday morning, reaching 1 inch in central California's coastal Santa Lucia mountain range. Elsewhere, peak hourly rainfall totals of one inch can be expected. The cumulative effect of successive heavy precipitation combined with gusty winds will lead to additional instances of flash flooding and debris flow -- especially in burn scars and other areas of sensitive terrain -- as well as mudslides and rapid rises of creeks, streams and rivers, according to the NWS.

"Significant" impacts to travel and infrastructure, including possible power outages, road closures, downed trees and snow load, can also be expected, the NWS said. Residents and visitors across the affected region have been advised to check their local forecast, never drive across flooded roadways and have both an emergency kit and evacuation plan in place.

As of 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday, roughly 72,000 San Francisco Bay Area customers and 22,000 Sacramento area customers were without power in California, according to data collected by the website PowerOutage.us . Officials warned residents that more outages are possible throughout the night.

Throughout Monday afternoon, first responders in tall vehicles had to travel through flooded streets and roads covered with debris from nearby hills and mountains.

MORE: California, Nevada no longer under 'exceptional drought' conditions following severe influx of rainfall
Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: A Sacramento Municipal Utility District crew is repairing downed power lines, following storms in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Sunday that the worst of the storms was yet to come. He said officials were preparing by activating emergency response teams and staging equipment throughout the state. The governor's office also submitted a request to the White House for a presidential emergency declaration. President Joe Biden late Sunday approved an emergency declaration in California, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

In Northern California, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order on Sunday for residents living in the Wilton area, along the Cosumnes River.

"Flooding is imminent. Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable," the evacuation order stated. "Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now."

ABC News' Teddy Grant and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

