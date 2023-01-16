NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding

The wild-card games of the 2022 NFL playoffs are complete, as the San Francisco 49ers were the first team to advance out of the weekend after a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars came back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 on Saturday night, and the Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins ( 34-31 ) on Sunday to move on. In the first upset of the playoffs, the New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals capped off Sunday with a 24-17 win against the Baltimore Ravens . In the final wild-card matchup, the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , winning 31-14 on Monday.

The divisional round will take place over Jan. 21-22 and includes four games that will determine who moves on to the conference championships on Jan. 29. The Philadelphia Eagles (NFC) and Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) are the teams that got first-round byes and will play home games in the divisional round.

Here is what we know about the AFC and NFC brackets, including seeding, TV times and the schedule of games from wild-card weekend up through Super Bowl LVII , which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Wild-card weekend: Jan. 14, 15 and 16

NFC

(2) San Francisco 49ers 41, (7) Seattle Seahawks 23

Purdy, 49ers find rhythm in second half

(5) Dallas Cowboys 31, (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

Cowboys finally beat Brady, as Dallas routs Tampa Bay

(6) New York Giants 31, (3) Minnesota Vikings 24

Jones leads underdog Giants past Vikings

Bye : (1) Philadelphia Eagles

AFC

(2) Buffalo Bills 34, (7) Miami Dolphins 31

Bills begin playoff march with sloppy win over short-handed Dolphins

(3) Cincinnati Bengals 24, (6) Baltimore Ravens 17

Bengals' defensive TD fuels wild-card win over Ravens

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars 31, (5) Los Angeles Chargers 30

Chargers blow 27-point lead as Jaguars advance

Bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional round: Jan. 21 and 22

There will be four divisional-round games, two on Saturday, Jan. 21, and two on Sunday, Jan. 22.

NFC

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX

AFC

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Conference championships: Jan. 29

The NFC and AFC championships will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds for each conference. If the Chiefs face the Bills in the AFC championship, that game will be played at a neutral field .

The NFC Championship Game will be on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET.

The AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 12