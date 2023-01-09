ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 public restrooms reopening at various subway stops across NYC

Eighteen public restrooms are reopening along the MTA subway system on Monday, and passengers will notice a few upgrades.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, nine subway stations are opening one male and one female restroom.

The MTA closed all 133 restrooms during the pandemic due to COVID safety protocols.

During the closure, the MTA freshened up the restrooms with new faucets, lighting, fixtures, and a few coats of paint.

"Finally, I think it's necessary," Hermes Payrhuber said. "The side effects of not having public bathrooms is that people sometimes follow their instincts in public areas."

The restrooms will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will close at noon for an hour of cleaning.

The restroom reopening includes a number of busy stops throughout the boroughs.

Bathrooms reopened at the following stations:

-161 St-Yankee Stadium

-14 St-Union Sq

-East 180 St

-42 St-Bryant Park

-Jay St-MetroTech

-Kings Highway

-Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av

-Forest Hills-71 Av

-Fulton St

