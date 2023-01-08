ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kerby Joseph intercepts Aaron Rodgers for third time this season

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Aaron Rodgers had a tough time getting comfortable with his receivers in Green Bay this season.

One NFL player he doesn’t want to see again who caught some of his passes is the Detroit Lions’ Kerby Joseph.

Joseph picked Rodgers twice when the teams played at Ford Field and grabbed another interception Sunday in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

Joseph had an interception earlier in the game nullified by a penalty on the Lions.

