Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen

Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?

I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?

Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor

Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
Shreveport Men Plead Guilty for Shooting at Police

A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year. The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council. Currently, the city has $900,000...
