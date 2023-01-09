Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
New Bossier Shop Cranking Out Some of the Best Mardi Gras Treats
There Is a New Bakery in the East Bank. It felt like this little shop opened up and it was some kind of secret. However, thanks to the team at BeauxJax Crafthouse this new bakery wasn't a secret for long. Several of the Wait Staff at BeauxJax Were Testing a...
Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?
I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor
Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
Shreveport Men Plead Guilty for Shooting at Police
A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year. The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council. Currently, the city has $900,000...
Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson held a news conference Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him. The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on a charge of false impersonation of a police officer against...
