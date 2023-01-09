ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Asheville Humane Society reopens following 'canine flu' outbreak

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than five weeks, the Asheville Humane Society is back open to the public. Closed since the beginning of December because of an outbreak of “canine flu,” the facility missed out on one of their highest adoption periods of the year, said Laila Johnston, donor relations director. According to Johnston, at its worst point: the facility had 115 dogs test positive for the virus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

News 13 celebrates 30 years of stories, spontaneity with Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the last three decades, Tammy Watford has been a welcome sight for the people of western North Carolina. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Watford celebrated her 30th anniversary with WLOS/News 13. She first sat at the station's anchor desk in the 1990s, joining now-retired anchor/reporter Frank Kracher.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Nonprofit aims to curtail DWI's with the help of $5,000 donation

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Maggie Valley presented a check Wednesday morning to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Those with the organization say it comes at an opportune time as they say DWI's are rising. The $5,000 donation comes from the town of Maggie Valley and...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood animal shelter uses grant money to create surgery room to spay, neuter at facility

CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is space now at the Haywood County Animal Services facility in Clyde for employees to spay and neuter the animals. Rearranging some residual grant money allowed the shelter to establish a surgery room. So now, more surgeries can be done in-house instead of contracting with area vets or the ASPCA Spay and Neuter Alliance in Asheville.
CLYDE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area. According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9. Deputies said...
CANDLER, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy