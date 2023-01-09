ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than five weeks, the Asheville Humane Society is back open to the public. Closed since the beginning of December because of an outbreak of “canine flu,” the facility missed out on one of their highest adoption periods of the year, said Laila Johnston, donor relations director. According to Johnston, at its worst point: the facility had 115 dogs test positive for the virus.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO