Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wild Card round schedule was announced late Sunday night and the Bills will begin their postseason run with the first of a playoff tripleheader on Sunday.

Buffalo will host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It will be the only CBS broadcast game of the weekend and can only be seen in Rochester on Channel 8.

This will be the third meeting of the year between the Bills and Dolphins with each team winning a tight one at home. The Dolphins may be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who missed the final two games of the regular season in concussion protocol. Las Vegas certainly does not expect Tagovailoa to play, installing the Bills 10-point favorites.

The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The nightcap on Sunday is the Bengals and Ravens. That schedule is not an accident. Should the Bills and Bengals both win, they would meet in Buffalo for a divisional round game the following weekend. Scheduling both teams on Sunday ensures nearly the same amount of rest between playoff games.

The wild card weekend begins with the Seahawks and 49ers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Saturday night game is the Jaguars hosting the Chargers. Tampa and Dallas will get the Monday night slot. That game has been reserved for a contest between a four and five-seed to make divisional matchups clear without having to wait for the conclusion of the Monday night game.

This is the fourth straight trip to the playoffs for the Bills and the fifth in six seasons under Sean McDermott. The last three have all begun with games on Saturday. This will be Buffalo’s first Sunday, 1 p.m. Wild Card game since they lost to the Jaguars after breaking the drought after the 2017 season.

