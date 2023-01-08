ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL sets Super Wild-Card Weekend schedule: Times, days, and networks

By Doug Farrar
 3 days ago
The NFL’s wild-card weekend (excuse us, SUPER WILD-CARD WEEKEND) has been set with teams, times, days, and networks.

On Saturday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. EST, the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers. (FOX, FOX Deportes)

At 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville. (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

On Sunday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST, the Miami Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. (CBS, Paramount+)

At 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota. (FOX, FOX Deportes)

And at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Finally, on Monday, January 16 at 8:15 p.m., the Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2/ManningCast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

