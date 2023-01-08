ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving member of Lions' training staff

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM4F4_0k7zjwiz00

The Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter.

The second ejection of the season for Walker was caused when he pushed a member of the Lions’ training staff who was trying to get to D’Andre Swift, who was injured and on the Lambeau turf.

Walker’s inexcusable action came after a week that saw the Buffalo Bills’ training staff heroically help save Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coincidentally, Walker’s first ejection came against the Bills when he shoved a staffer who tried to help him up on the Buffalo sidelines in October.

This ejection proved costly as the Lions went on to score a touchdown that gave them a 20-16 lead after the PAT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football QB announces transfer destination

After three years in the Big 12 and two years with Michigan football, Alan Bowman is returning to his roots. The Grapevine (Texas) native got his start in his home state playing for Texas Tech, where he was a starter. He transferred to Michigan in advance of the 2021 season and backed up Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy before being the backup, along with Davis Warren, to McCarthy in 2022. He announced after the regular season he would transfer to a third destination following the Wolverines’ playoff run. On Monday, we learned where he’s headed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had lots of creative jokes about a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

With the NFL’s AFC playoff contingency plan finalized after Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest led to a cancelling of a vital Bills-Bengals primetime game, the main segment may well still come into play in a few weeks. That is, if the rival Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the AFC title, the matchup will take place at an undisclosed neutral site.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy