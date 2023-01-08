Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving member of Lions' training staff

The Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter.

The second ejection of the season for Walker was caused when he pushed a member of the Lions’ training staff who was trying to get to D’Andre Swift, who was injured and on the Lambeau turf.

Walker’s inexcusable action came after a week that saw the Buffalo Bills’ training staff heroically help save Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coincidentally, Walker’s first ejection came against the Bills when he shoved a staffer who tried to help him up on the Buffalo sidelines in October.

This ejection proved costly as the Lions went on to score a touchdown that gave them a 20-16 lead after the PAT.