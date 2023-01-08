ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Lions end Packers' playoff bid; Seahawks gain 7th and final spot

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions had nothing to play for but pride.

The Lions’ pride was plentiful Sunday night in Green Bay when they pulled off a 20-16 victory that doused the Packers’ hopes for a playoff spot.

With the Green Bay loss, the Seattle Seahawks gained the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Seattle will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round.

Ironically, the same Seahawks had knocked the Lions out of a possible playoff spot when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime earlier in the day.

The Lions trailed in the fourth quarter but scored on a 1-yard rush by Jamaal Williams with 5:55 left.

The Packers’ last hope ended when Kerby Joseph picked off Rodgers for the third time this season.

The Lions, perennial doormats, finished the season with a 9-8 record as they blossomed

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick had the weakest endorsement for Mac Jones and NFL fans thought it was hilarious

By now, you’re probably intimately familiar with Bill Belichick’s laissez-faire approach to most of his press conferences. Regardless of how his team fared in its most recent game or any notable recent updates from an upcoming opponent, Belichick is notorious for seeming disinterested (and almost entirely neutral, for a good reason) when standing in front of a microphone.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

