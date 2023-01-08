Lions end Packers' playoff bid; Seahawks gain 7th and final spot

The Detroit Lions had nothing to play for but pride.

The Lions’ pride was plentiful Sunday night in Green Bay when they pulled off a 20-16 victory that doused the Packers’ hopes for a playoff spot.

With the Green Bay loss, the Seattle Seahawks gained the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Seattle will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round.

Ironically, the same Seahawks had knocked the Lions out of a possible playoff spot when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime earlier in the day.

The Lions trailed in the fourth quarter but scored on a 1-yard rush by Jamaal Williams with 5:55 left.

The Packers’ last hope ended when Kerby Joseph picked off Rodgers for the third time this season.

The Lions, perennial doormats, finished the season with a 9-8 record as they blossomed