Read full article on original website
Related
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.7B Globally, ‘M3GAN’ Scares Up $30M Opening
Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Climbs to $189M as Lunar New Year Holiday LoomsWhy Murderous Robotic Doll 'M3GAN' Was Allison Williams' Most "Complicated" Co-Star'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business at the year-end box office, earned a...
Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory
After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
wegotthiscovered.com
James Cameron celebrates ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ closing in on $2 billion by blasting streaming
When you’re as confident and successful as James Cameron, you can say or do pretty much whatever you want without impunity, and the famously curmudgeonly filmmaker has been luxuriating in the overwhelming success of Avatar: The Way of Water to take several repeated shots at his favorite targets. With...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Flies Past $1.7B Global, Now 7th Biggest Movie Ever; ‘Puss In Boots’ A Whisker From $200M WW – International Box Office
UPDATE, writethru: That was fast. Coming out of its fourth weekend of release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has topped $1.7B globally and become the No. 7 biggest movie of all time worldwide. With an estimated $1.708B through Sunday, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel has overtaken 2019’s The Lion King ($1.663B) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.672B) as it leaps up the chart. Riding past $1.19B at the international box office, the sci-fi epic has become the highest-grossing overseas release of the pandemic era and the No. 5 title ever offshore behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War. The international...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules
Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Avatar: James Cameron’s gamble pays off as Way of Water achieves amazing box office feat after 21 days
James Cameron’s huge Avatar gamble has paid off in an immense way following its latest box office feat.The film, which was released in December, is a follow-up to the 2009 original, which is the highest-grossing film of all time.Cameron has made no secret of the fact that he needed the film, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, to be a huge success – especially considering there are four sequels in the works.While the director claimed that the film needed to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time to break even, Variety reported that he was embellishing and that...
Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True
Read this before you buy a robot vacuum of any kind.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus puts an end to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ streaming date debate
The back-and-forth over the streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seemingly seen its conclusion, with Disney Plus putting out the fire perhaps inadvertently. Wakanda Forever failed to crack the billion dollar mark many had expected for such a much-anticipated sequel, although grossing $820 million is hardly anything...
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water Granted Extension to Its Theatrical Run in China, as James Cameron Celebrates the Film’s Success
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to create history, as the biggest movie of 2022. After reaching the top spot in the yearly box office rankings, the film continues to break barriers during its theatrical run. According to Variety, the film is receiving an additional 30-day theatrical run in China....
americanmilitarynews.com
‘M3GAN’ makes a box office killing; ‘Avatar 2’ becomes biggest global release of 2022
Universal Pictures’ ‘M3GAN’ has evolved from a social media sensation into a box-office sensation, debuting with a surprisingly strong $30.2 million domestically, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The viral horror hit slayed early box-office expectations, which projected a $17 million to $20 million opening. “M3GAN”...
‘M3GAN’ Box Office Bonanza: Horror’s Winning Streak and the Power of a PG-13 Rating
Horror continues to be a beacon of hope for the box office. Universal’s M3GAN proved another win for the genre upon opening to a better-than-expected $30.4 million domestically over the Jan. 6-8 weekend (that’s more than any wide release launching over the high-profile year-end holidays, excluding Avatar: The Way of Water).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar 2' Gets Rare China Release Extension Over Lunar New Year Holiday (Exclusive)China's Sci-Fi Blockbuster 'The Wandering Earth 2' to Get North American Release (Exclusive)China Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Climbs to $189M as Lunar New Year Holiday Looms One of the secrets of its success? Whereas many non-franchise...
SFGate
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
This $26 Anker power strip will leave no device uncharged
Save 35% on a multi-function power strip at Amazon.
Comments / 0