My family loves this Southern red rice for dinner or anytime. I think they would eat it every meal. We love just about any kind of rice dish and we are always making rice bowls with leftovers. This is easy to prepare, keeps well refrigerated, can be reheated (you may need to add a little liquid when you reheat) and is very versatile. You might also like to check out our recipe for Southern style cabbage.

4 DAYS AGO