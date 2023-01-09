Effective: 2023-01-11 20:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES... Extended tonight`s Winter Weather Advisory until 2 AM PST. No changes to the Winter Storm Watch. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, except up to 3 inches west of highway 395. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches, except 10 to 24 inches west of highway 395 and up to 36 inches above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

