Winter Storm Watch issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible for Saturday into Sunday and another 1 to 2 feet for Sunday night into Tuesday. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Tulare County at elevations around 5,000 feet, although snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet on Sunday. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 15:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY, THEN SERIES OF STORMS IMPACTS THE REGION THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK * BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY: A brief break in the weather is expected on Thursday before additional storms arrive this weekend. Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains of debris and snow. May be a good opportunity to restock supplies before the upcoming series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week. * STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A very active pattern returns this weekend. An extended period of travel disruptions is possible which could extend into early next week. Friday will be a precursor weaker system, but still may result in a few inches of snowfall on the passes which could impact travel. Saturday`s storm looks to pose a great threat of widespread travel impacts across the Sierra. Multiple feet of snowfall will be possible through early next week. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 20:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES... Extended tonight`s Winter Weather Advisory until 2 AM PST. No changes to the Winter Storm Watch. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, except up to 3 inches west of highway 395. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches, except 10 to 24 inches west of highway 395 and up to 36 inches above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES... Extended tonight`s Winter Weather Advisory until 2 AM PST. No changes to the Winter Storm Watch. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, except 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 20:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES... Extended tonight`s Winter Weather Advisory until 2 AM PST. No changes to the Winter Storm Watch. * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch, except 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Joaquin; Sierra; Solano FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 632 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
