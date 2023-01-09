ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Accuses ‘Villain’ Queen Camilla Of Leaking Information To Media, Labels Stepmom ‘Dangerous’

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
MEGA

Prince Harry trashed his stepmother Queen Camilla during his sit down with Anderson Cooper labeling her a “villain” and accusing her of leaking information to the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the interview, Harry, 38, was questioned about his father King Charles III’s relationship with Camilla. He said the stepmother “needed to rehabilitate her image” after she was blamed for being the “third person” in Diana and Charles’ marriage.

MEGA

Harry said that Camilla had “connection with the press” claiming there “was an open willingness on both sides to trade information.”

“[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press,” Harry said. “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

He said Camilla would hand over information in exchange for positive pieces about her.

In one chapter, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed).”

MEGA

“News stories started appearing in all the newspapers about her conversations with Willy, stories which recounted lots of small details, none of which came from my brother, of course,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in his memoir , Harry also revealed he begged Charles not to marry Camilla. He said both he and his brother William were not fans of their stepmother.

MEGA

Harry told Anderson about his father’s decision, “We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that-- surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to?”

He added, “We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, "Okay."'

Harry said eventually he learned to like Camilla.

Comments / 2

Mom TORDOFF
2d ago

Harry the hated is dangerous..Nutty whinge harry isnt even believable...just so jealous of his brother all he can do now is whine and make up slights

Reply(1)
2
