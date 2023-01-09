Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: half-day for high school students tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two announced all high school students will have a half-day tomorrow, January 12. School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the end of the semester.
USC Gamecock
Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down
Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
wach.com
USC School of Social Work removes term 'field work' because it may offend 'descendants of slavery'
LOS ANGELES (TND) — The University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work announced Monday it will expel the term “field work” from its curriculum and practices in an attempt to be more inclusive. The school will be replacing the common phrase with the term...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
USC Gamecock
Statehouse moves to vote on filling 4 vacant board of trustees seats
The College and University Trustee Screening Commission convened on Tuesday, where officials confirmed the trustee candidates that would move on to the final voting stage taking place before the joint assembly later this spring. The eight-member commission unanimously found Alexander English, D. Benjamin Graves, Henry L. Jolly Jr., J. Patrick...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the selection of Andrea Snelgrove, Wingard’s Market Gift Shop and Merchandising Manager, for the Lexington County Chronicle’s 2023 Top 20 professionals under 40. Snelgrove was named Young Retailer of the Year from the Green Profit Young Retailer...
USC Gamecock
Theta Delta Chi fraternity suspended, 4 other fraternities placed on conduct probation
After investigations into organizational conduct violations, USC suspended the Theta Delta Chi fraternity chapter for hazing violations on Nov. 4, 2022, until at least Nov. 4, 2026. Four other fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order and Phi Kappa Sigma — were placed under conduct probation...
WIS-TV
Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
AOL Corp
Columbia attorney Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered for generosity, calm at funeral
Brian DeQuincy Newman was a big man. It was one of the first things someone would notice about the young attorney. “We always made him stand in the back (of photos) because he was a whole head taller than everybody else,” remembered former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. But despite...
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Dept. of Education proposes lower student loan payments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments for millions of people. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to change the existing income-driven repayment program. The proposed rule could reduce payments to 40 cents per dollar, savings borrowers some $1,000 per...
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
WRDW-TV
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
Banks settles in at South Carolina
Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
WLTX.com
COVID surge affecting the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Gamecock men's basketball snaps Kentucky's home win streak in first SEC victory of season
The Gamecock men’s basketball team snapped Kentucky's 28-game home win streak on Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats 71-68. Sophomore guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Gamecocks to a narrow victory. Freshman forward GG Jackson scored 16 points to bounce back from a scoreless outing over the weekend against Tennessee.
wfmynews2.com
'We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting': Critically ill South Carolina teen receives lung transplant
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Bowman teen named Rock Riser has been hospitalized at MUSC in Charleston with a critical lung condition. He received a lung transplant on Tuesday. “We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting, Rock has new lungs," said Rock's sister Brook sister. They declare...
