Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down

Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy

Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Statehouse moves to vote on filling 4 vacant board of trustees seats

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission convened on Tuesday, where officials confirmed the trustee candidates that would move on to the final voting stage taking place before the joint assembly later this spring. The eight-member commission unanimously found Alexander English, D. Benjamin Graves, Henry L. Jolly Jr., J. Patrick...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
IRMO, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

U.S. Dept. of Education proposes lower student loan payments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments for millions of people. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to change the existing income-driven repayment program. The proposed rule could reduce payments to 40 cents per dollar, savings borrowers some $1,000 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Banks settles in at South Carolina

Defensive back Kajuan Banks has settled in at South Carolina. It took some time for the freshman, who joined the program last summer, but he had a role on the team in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to expand that role in 2023. There were 25 players on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

COVID surge affecting the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases have been spiking over recent weeks. In fact, DHEC says cases have tripled. At the end of October there were 35 hundred cases by the end of December now there are ten-thousand five-hundred. Now it's left DHEC recommending those to mask up. "Since the...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: Gamecock men's basketball snaps Kentucky's home win streak in first SEC victory of season

The Gamecock men’s basketball team snapped Kentucky's 28-game home win streak on Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats 71-68. Sophomore guard Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Gamecocks to a narrow victory. Freshman forward GG Jackson scored 16 points to bounce back from a scoreless outing over the weekend against Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, SC

