Maryland Weather: Dry days will give way to the next storm system

Derek Beasley has your Sunday night forecast 02:26

BALTIMORE -- Most of the rain Sunday evening has fallen across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Rain chances will continue overnight, especially for areas farther north that didn't see rain on Sunday evening.

Scattered showers will be possible overnight for areas north of Route 50 with a chance that some snow could occur near the Pennsylvania border early Monday morning before ending.

All precipitation should be gone by sunrise Monday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area.

Temperature highs will top out in the 40s on Monday and near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.

The next storm system approaches the area late this week, bringing rain back to the forecast by late Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will remain mild to close out the week. Those temps will creep up into the low 50s going into Friday.

Rain chances will end by Friday night, and the Baltimore area will dry out again over the weekend with temperatures in the 40s for highs.

It will be cold enough in Western Maryland for a continuing chance for snow showers through Saturday night. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday.