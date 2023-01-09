Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Futures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
Markets rise ahead of Thursday's USDA crop reports. Wheat up on technicals, short covering after 15-month low. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday as a drop to 15-month lows in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week high on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, rising to their highest in more than a week, after a grains exchange sharply reduced its forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn dropped for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for 4th session on supply pressures; corn falls
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near last session's 15-month low, as poor demand for U.S. shipments amid ample Black Sea supplies weighed on the market. Corn eased, giving up last session's gains, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, although losses were limited by dry weather curbing yields in key supplier Argentina. Wheat fell for a third consecutive session while corn slid. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Worst drought in decades sees Argentina exchange slash soy, corn harvest forecasts
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years. The exchange also slashed its 2022/23...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks slip to 4-month low as output tightens
* End-Dec stocks declines to smallest since August * Output tightens for second month after monsoon * Exports fell more than expected (Updates with milestones, details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks fell to the lowest since August as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday. Inventories in the world's second largest exporter fell 4.09% to a four-month low of 2.19 million tonnes, MPOB data showed. Crude palm oil production fell for a second consecutive month after heavy storms disrupted output during the seasonally low-harvest months. It shrank 3.68% from November to 1.62 million tonnes, the lowest since July. Supply was in line with most surveys but demand levels were worse than expected, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil exports ticked down 3.48% to 1.47 million tonnes while imports were virtually unchanged, the MPOB data showed. The decline in exports was likely due to a slowdown in shipments to key market China, according to cargo surveyors' data published last month. Raging coronavirus infections in China, the world's most populous nation, have raised doubts of a speedy demand recovery led by a shift away from its strict "zero-COVID" regime. Many parts of China are already past their peak of infections, Chinese state media reported, with officials further downplaying the outbreak's severity despite international concern about its scale and impact. "The focus now is on January production versus the current imploding demand," Cultrera said. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tonnes) : Dec 2022 Dec 2022 poll Nov 2022* Dec 2021 Output 1,618,853 1,630,000 1,680,741 1,449,719 Stocks 2,194,809 2,168,000 2,288,471 1,614,594 Exports 1,468,448 1,502,554 1,521,329 1,423,821 Imports 47,114 50,000 47,047 102,768 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
Sales of Argentine soybeans, corn slightly lag last season's pace
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sales for two of Argentina's top grains crops, soybeans and corn, stand slightly behind the previous cycle's pace, according to agriculture ministry data published Wednesday. Soybean sales as of last week from the 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.4% of the crop, just below the 81%...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Soy up 10-12 cents, corn up 2-3 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat steadying after...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat pauses after 15-month low as focus turns to U.S. data
Wheat had fallen on slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition. Markets eye Thursday's USDA crop report, U.S. inflation data. Corn, soybeans steady as Argentine drought impact assessed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs drop as pork cutout sinks to near two-year low
CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday for the ninth time in 10 sessions as weak cash hog prices and lower pork values dragged the market to a fresh three-month low, traders said. Pork packer margins have eroded and the closely followed cash...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices steady in thin holiday trading
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices have remained largely unchanged since the start of the year in thin holiday trading but may trend upwards as severe frosts hamper winter crops, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports have not changed much since late December, at $306 per tonne for free on board (FOB) delivery in the first half of February, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Markets are not well shaped yet, we expect them searching new post-holiday equilibriums during (the) current week," IKAR head Dmitry Rylko said. Analysts from Sovecon consultancy said there were severe frosts in southern and central regions of Russia, and crops could be lost if topsoil temperatures dropped from current levels of minus 10-12°C to below 15 for the rest of the week. "Weather is to remain cold for a few more days and we could see some winter kill which can start to happen with topsoil temperature below minus 15°C ... If models are right and it will get warmer after Jan. 11-12 it will be limited, if cold weather stays it could evolve into a bigger bullish story," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,350 rbls/t unchanged wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,625 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,100 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $725.05/t +$16.52 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.6075 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
India wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
2023 output seen at 112 mln T vs 106.84 mln T yr ago. Weather conducive so far; crop needs low Feb-March temperatures. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions, scientists and traders told Reuters.
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Anec says corn exports to China already exceeded 1 mln tonnes in January
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian trade group representing grain exporters, said on Tuesday the country has booked shipments of more than 1 million tonnes of corn to China in January, putting Brazil on course to export a record overall volume of that commodity in the current month.
Agriculture Online
China hog prices in 2023 will fluctuate at a smaller range -NDRC
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hog prices in China will fluctuate across a smaller range in 2023, Wan Jinsong, the director of the price department at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. The Commission will continue to keep a close...
Agriculture Online
Warm weather could hurt Ukrainian winter grain crops -analyst
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Unusually warm weather for December and early January could have a negative impact on Ukrainian winter wheat and rapeseed crops, which may lead to lower yields, APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday, citing data from a crop survey. Ukraine has significantly reduced the area of wheat...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 23.6 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included around 8.6 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China extends dumping duties on U.S. distillers grains for five years
(Adds comment from analyst and industry association) Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on the animal feed ingredient distillers dried grains (DDGS) imported from the United States for another five years. The move, widely expected by the...
