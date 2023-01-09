Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Related
WTOP
Hawks’ Young sidelined with illness, won’t play vs. Bucks
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said Young woke up not feeling well. “We decided to allow him to rest,” McMillan said. Rookie guard AJ Griffin is...
WTOP
Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves. Garnet...
WTOP
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WTOP
Williams has 18, Hofstra beats Monmouth 77-57
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night. Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
WTOP
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it’s a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse’s mind.
WTOP
NHL remains abuzz about likely No. 1 pick Connor Bedard
TORONTO (AP) — Connor Bedard was the star as Canada won the world junior hockey championship earlier this month, providing a string of j aw-dropping and record-setting performances in the run to gold. There had been talk before the event that fellow forward Adam Fantilli — a teammate and...
WTOP
Vikings’ offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
WTOP
Eovaldi could earn $63M over 3 seasons in deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for innings as part of his $34 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal that contains a conditional player option for 2025 and could be worth $63 million over three seasons. Eovaldi...
WTOP
Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
Comments / 0