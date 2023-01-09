ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Hawks’ Young sidelined with illness, won’t play vs. Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said Young woke up not feeling well. “We decided to allow him to rest,” McMillan said. Rookie guard AJ Griffin is...
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves. Garnet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Williams has 18, Hofstra beats Monmouth 77-57

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night. Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WTOP

Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it’s a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse’s mind.
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

NHL remains abuzz about likely No. 1 pick Connor Bedard

TORONTO (AP) — Connor Bedard was the star as Canada won the world junior hockey championship earlier this month, providing a string of j aw-dropping and record-setting performances in the run to gold. There had been talk before the event that fellow forward Adam Fantilli — a teammate and...
WTOP

Vikings’ offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Eovaldi could earn $63M over 3 seasons in deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for innings as part of his $34 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal that contains a conditional player option for 2025 and could be worth $63 million over three seasons. Eovaldi...
WTOP

Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy