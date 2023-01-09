Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See
The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Nikki Reed Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder, Shows Off Baby Bump
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's family is growing! The couple announced Monday that they are expecting their second child together, with Reed sharing a first-look image of her growing baby bump as she shared the exciting news. The little one on the way will join the couple's 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, whom Twilight actress and The Vampire Diaries actor welcomed in July 2017.
'Today' Show Co-Host Gets Words Twisted in Awkward Live Moment
Today Show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made a small mistake on live television Monday morning. When she introduced LaSalle Network founder Tom Gimbel to offer some tips to job seekers, she accidentally welcomed him to a different show. Her colleagues pounded at the opportunity for some playful jabbing, joking that she was looking for a job too!
Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce
Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Child, Makes Sweet Baby Announcement
Shemar Moore is going to be a father! The Criminal Minds star, 52, announced Monday that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl to be named Frankie. In an Instagram video of the couple's big reveal, Moore revealed just how excited he was to learn the sex of his unborn baby.
Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship
Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.
How Prince William Reportedly Feels About Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, hasn't even been officially released and there has already been plenty of talk surrounding his claims in it. His older brother, Prince William, has been at the center of many of those claims. So, how does the heir to the throne feel about the book? According to Entertainment Tonight, he's far from pleased at the moment.
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Engaged to Netflix Star
Chad Ochocinco Johnson is getting married. The former NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado of the reality series Selling Tampa, recently told PEOPLE that they are officially an engaged couple. Johnson proposed to Rosado in front of family and friends in Miami on Saturday night, presenting her with a seven-and-a-half-carat engagement ring.
Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed
Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.
Montell Jordan Injured While Filming 'Special Forces' Reality Show
Montell Jordan is sharing an update on the hand injury that forced him to medically withdraw from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The "This Is How We Do It" singer, 54, took to Instagram with deeper insight into his injuries after being one of four celebrity contestants to withdraw during the premiere episode of the FOX reality competition.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Robin Roberts' Fiancée Sends Special Message After Engagement News
Amber Laign, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts' fiancée, is heading into 2023 with a positive outlook. Just hours after the clock struck midnight on New Years' Day, and just before Roberts announced their engagement, Laign took to social media to share a sweet message about the new year on Jan. 1.
