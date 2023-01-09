ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges

The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Reno for Armed Robbery at Douglas County Walmart

Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4. During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool

Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

