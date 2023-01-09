Read full article on original website
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuries
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health Now
2news.com
Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges
The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Investigation Division is investigating and identifying a vehicle and a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Saliman Road and William St. on Tuesday evening. According to CCSO, at approximately 7:56 p.m....
2news.com
Man Arrested in Reno for Armed Robbery at Douglas County Walmart
Curtis Brahic has been identified as the suspect in a robbery at the Walmart in Northern Douglas County on December 30, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified Brahic as the suspect after a surveillance photo was released on January 4. During the investigation, information showed that Brahic was staying...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
Reno hiring first female police chief in city history
The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief. Kathryn Nance has worked for the Stockton Police Department in California for 26 years.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
FOX Reno
No injuries reported after 19-car crash shuts down Galena Creek Bridge
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound I-580 is closed between Bowers area on Exit 16 in Washoe Valley and Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno after a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday evening. According to the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, 19 cars were involved in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
FOX Reno
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KCRA.com
'Dangerous mountain travel':Snow blankets Sierra, road officials suggest avoiding highway travel
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Multiple vehicle spinouts amid snowy conditions have led road officials on Interstate 80 in the Sierra to occasionally hold traffic. Caltrans said traffic was held for both directions of the interstate over Donner Summit. Road maps show traffic is flowing again. Chain controls are expected...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Record-Courier
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
2news.com
Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool
Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
