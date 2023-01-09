ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Liam Hendriks to Undergo Cancer Treatment

By Jason Burke
Inside The Athletics
Inside The Athletics
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2Amv_0k7zh7Ix00

The former A's closer announced his diagnosis on Sunday night on Instagram

The White Sox closer took to Instagram to share some personal news on Sunday night.

Hendriks became the A's closer during the 2019 season and led them to a postseason series win in 2020 over the White Sox. It was the first time the A's had advanced in the postseason dating back to 2006 when the club made the ALCS. They'd been 0-5 in five chances (three Wild Card games and two Division Series) since.

Hendriks endeared himself to A's fans in his years with Oakland with his dominant performance and fiery personality on the field, and his work in the community off the field.

None of the baseball stuff matters right now. All that matters is that he gets the best treatment he can receive, and hopefully, one day, he can return to the mound. His contract, the White Sox roster situation, and all of the other balls in the air right now are all secondary.

Get well and see you soon, Liam!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
New York Post

Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup

Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies acquire pitcher Yunior Marte in trade with San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson. The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants completed a trade...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CV Grad Justin Topa Traded to Seattle Mariners

On Saturday night, Chenango Valley graduate and major league baseball's Justin Topa was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Seattle Mariners. The Long Island University product appeared in 17 games for the Brewers across three seasons, being credited with 18.1 innings. The 31-year-old CV grad joins Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who also has connections to the Southern Tier.
SEATTLE, WA
Inside The Athletics

Inside The Athletics

Oakland, CA
279
Followers
92
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAthletics brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Oakland A's.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy