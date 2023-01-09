ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradosun.com

Littwin: Expect new gun safety laws from the legislature, but maybe not an assault-style weapons ban

As the Colorado legislative season begins anew, we are, in many ways, right back where we left off when the last session closed. the issues in play sound familiar: water conservation and distribution, further cementing of abortion-access laws, TABOR refund trade-offs, public education funding, affordable housing, personal property tax relief, inflation and climate change.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
Brush News Tribune

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
NEBRASKA STATE
Chalkbeat

Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding

Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

The first education bills filed during the 2023 Colorado General Assembly

The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.These are far from the only education issues that will arise during the 2023 Colorado General...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids | Colorado Springs Gazette

It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father

After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO

