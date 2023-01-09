Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Denver attorney suspended, accused of urging clients to infect a rival with COVID-19
A judge this week suspended a Denver attorney from practicing law in Colorado’s federal bankruptcy court after finding he lied, submitted false legal documents and engaged in a pattern of “fraudulent schemes” to try to get a case dismissed. Devon M. Barclay was barred from practicing in...
coloradosun.com
Littwin: Expect new gun safety laws from the legislature, but maybe not an assault-style weapons ban
As the Colorado legislative season begins anew, we are, in many ways, right back where we left off when the last session closed. the issues in play sound familiar: water conservation and distribution, further cementing of abortion-access laws, TABOR refund trade-offs, public education funding, affordable housing, personal property tax relief, inflation and climate change.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Lawmakers push for stronger gun laws; opponents ready for legal, political fight
This year, Colorado Democrats are pushing for stronger gun control measures at the local level and statewide. But lawsuits and court cases threaten to immediately halt many of the proposed measures.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Fort Morgan Times
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
Brush News Tribune
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Gazette’s ‘Investigative Journalist’ Levels Baseless Attacks on the Colorado Times Recorder
Jimmy Sengenberger is best known as a far-right opinion monger on talk radio station KNUS and as a right-wing contributor to Colorado Politics, which is owned by billionaire GOP donor Phil Anschutz. On Dec. 30, at the bottom of an article published in the Denver Gazette, also owned by Anschutz...
WOWT
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Two Colorado Democrats propose ending TABOR refunds, increasing school funding
Colorado voters would be asked to give up tax refunds when state revenue exceeds constitutional caps and instead send the extra money to the state’s K-12 schools, under a proposal being developed by two Democratic lawmakers.Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits the growth of state government according to population growth and inflation. Money collected above that cap when the economy is strong must be returned to taxpayers. These refunds are separate...
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
The first education bills filed during the 2023 Colorado General Assembly
The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.These are far from the only education issues that will arise during the 2023 Colorado General...
EDITORIAL: Partisan tilt bodes ill for Colorado schools
Colorado Republicans and Democrats have been facing off with each other as well as the public education establishment over school issues ranging from the teaching of history to the wearing of masks. That has been true in other states, too. A new study concludes parents and voters in general, increasingly,...
coloradopolitics.com
Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father
After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
